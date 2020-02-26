Flame Retardant Polyester Resins Market Emerging Economies Expected to Influence Growth until 2028

Flame Retardant Polyester Resins Market: Introduction

Flame retardant polyester resin is a type of flame retardant resin whose base is polyester. Flame retardant is a chemical substance or compound which stops fire or its spreading through physical action or chemical reaction. Usually unsaturated polyester resins show poor resistance towards fire. However, developments in science & technology and growth in nanoscience have helped to enhance the flame retardance property of polyester resins. Flame retardant polyester resins are generally classified on the basis of additives added in the resin. Most commonly used flame retardant polyester resins are halogenated unsaturated flame retardant polyester resins, phosphorous containing flame retardant polyester resins, aluminum trihydrated flame retardant polyester resins, etc. Additives, such as antimony pentaoxide & antimony trioxide are also added in flame retardant polyester resins.

Flame retardant polyester resins find applications in chemical and other industries in ducts and other process equipment. Flame retardant polyester resins are also used in automotive and aerospace industries in various parts, such as belt guards and covers. Flame retardant polyester resins are also witnessing demand from the construction industry. Flame retardant polyester resins are also finding applications in the marine & shipping industry. Certain types of flame retardant polyester resins don’t come under the category of green chemicals as they are considered to be harmful compounds. Various safety tests, such as ASTM E-84, E 162, ASTM E 1354, etc., are carried out on flame retardant polyester resins before they are used.

Request Free Sample [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2026

Flame Retardant Polyester Resins Market: Dynamics

Growing industrialization has led to growth in chemical, polymer, pulp & paper industries owing to which the flame retardant polyester resins market is also witnessing considerable growth. Increase in urbanization in developing countries has given a boost to the building & construction industry, due to which increase in demand for flame retardant polyester resins is being witnessed. Growth in automotive & aerospace industry is resulting in the growth of the flame retardant polyester resins market. That apart, shift towards the use of plastic in the manufacturing of automotive has also increased the demand for flame retardant polyester resins from the automotive industry. Growth of marine & shipping industry will also promote the growth of the flame retardant polyester resins market. However, the presence of other green flame retardant solutions may restrain the growth of the flame retardant polyester resins market.

Flame Retardant Polyester Resins Market: Segmentation

The global flame retardant polyester resins market can be segmented on the basis of product type and end use industry.

The global flame retardant polyester resins market is segmented on the basis of product type into:

Halogenated flame retardant polyester resins

Chlorine containing

Bromine containing

Phosphorous containing flame retardant polyester resins

Tri-ethyl phosphate

Tris 2 chloroisopropyl phosphate

Dimethyl methyl phosphonate

ATH (aluminum tri hydrate) filled flame retardant polyester resins

Others

The global flame retardant polyester resins market is segmented on the basis of end use industry into:

Chemicals

Construction

Automotive & Aerospace

Marine & shipping

Others

Flame Retardant Polyester Resins Market: Regional Outlook

Urbanization is increasing at a good pace in regions of Asia Pacific and Latin America due to which growth in construction industry in these regions is being witnessed. Chemical & other industries are also growing in regions of Asia Pacific and Latin America due to the presence of growing economies and developing countries. Thus, due to the aforementioned factors, Asia Pacific and Latin America will be promising markets for flame retardant polyester resins. Significant presence of automotive industry in regions of Western Europe, North America & Japan makes these regions potential markets. The construction industry is also booming in regions of Middle East & Africa due to which these regions can be considered as steadily growing market for flame retardant polyester resins.

Request/View [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2026

Flame Retardant Polyester Resins Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global flame retardant polyester resins market are:

Ashland

Tufcot Engineering Ltd

Eternal Materials Co.,Ltd.

Nuplex Industries Ltd

NetComposites Ltd

Changzhou Tianma Group Co., Ltd

Sherfab

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Report [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/report/2026/flame-retardant-polyester-resins-market

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Fact.MR