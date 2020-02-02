Flame Retardant Cable Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Flame Retardant Cable Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

Flame retardant cables resist the spread of fire into a new area, while fire rated cables maintain circuit integrity and continue to work for a specified time under defined conditions. The fundamental feature is: in the case of fire may be burned and can’t run, but can prevent the spread of the fire, the combustion is limited to the local scope, does not spread, keep other kinds of equipment, to avoid causing greater losses.

Scope of the Report:

First, as for the Europe flame retardant cable industry, the industry structure is relatively dispenser. The top five manufacturers only have 53.16% revenue market share in 2016. The manufacturers following Prysmian Group, Nexans, which respectively has 22.45% and 20.67% market share.

Second, the Europe consumption of flame retardant cable products rises up from 3494 K Meters in 2012 to 4054 K Meters in 2016, with an average annual growth rate of 3.68%. At the same time, the revenue of Europe flame retardant cable sales market has a leap from 10317 K dollars to 11035 K dollars. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the flame retardant cable products, which is the result of the growing needs of downstream industry.

Third, the downstream industries of flame retardant cable products are building, power plant and manufacturing factory. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries and the rising awareness of fire-resistant, the consumption increase of flame retardant cable will be obvious. In the foreseeable future, the flame retardant cable products will show an optimistic upward trend.

Finally, although sales of flame retardant cable products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the flame retardant cable field hastily.

The worldwide market for Flame Retardant Cable is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Flame Retardant Cable in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nexans

Prysmian Group

Keystone Cable

Axon’Cable

Leoni AG

Belden Electronics

Coleman Cable Inc.

Shanghai Delixi Group

Tsubaki Kabelschlepp

Changzhou Bayi Cable

Market Segment by Type, covers

Low-smoke Halogen-free Flame-retardant Cable

Low-smoke Low-Halogen Flame-retardant Cable

Low-smoke Halogen% Flame-retardant Cable

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Buildings

Power Plant and Manufacturing Factory

Others

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Flame Retardant Cable product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Flame Retardant Cable, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Flame Retardant Cable in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Flame Retardant Cable competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Flame Retardant Cable breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Flame Retardant Cable market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Flame Retardant Cable sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

