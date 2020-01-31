Flame Retardant Cable Market Consumption 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Flame Retardant Cable Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database. The report spread across 94 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Order a Request sample Report Copy @ https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/529530

Flame retardant cables resist the spread of fire into a new area, while fire rated cables maintain circuit integrity and continue to work for a specified time under defined conditions. The fundamental feature is: in the case of fire may be burned and can’t run, but can prevent the spread of the fire, the combustion is limited to the local scope, does not spread, keep other kinds of equipment, to avoid causing greater losses.

First, as for the Europe flame retardant cable industry, the industry structure is relatively dispenser. The top five manufacturers only have 53.16% revenue market share in 2016. The manufacturers following Prysmian Group, Nexans, which respectively has 22.45% and 20.67% market share.

Second, the Europe consumption of flame retardant cable products rises up from 3494 K Meters in 2012 to 4054 K Meters in 2016, with an average annual growth rate of 3.68%. At the same time, the revenue of Europe flame retardant cable sales market has a leap from 10317 K dollars to 11035 K dollars. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the flame retardant cable products, which is the result of the growing needs of downstream industry.

Third, the downstream industries of flame retardant cable products are building, power plant and manufacturing factory. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries and the rising awareness of fire-resistant, the consumption increase of flame retardant cable will be obvious. In the foreseeable future, the flame retardant cable products will show an optimistic upward trend.

Finally, although sales of flame retardant cable products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the flame retardant cable field hastily.

The global Flame Retardant Cable market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Flame Retardant Cable volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Flame Retardant Cable market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Browse full table of contents and data tables at:

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Flame-Retardant-Cable-Market-Research-Report-2019.html

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nexans

Prysmian Group

Keystone Cable

Axon’Cable

Leoni AG

Belden Electronics

Coleman Cable Inc.

Shanghai Delixi Group

Tsubaki Kabelschlepp

Changzhou Bayi Cable

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Low-smoke Halogen-free Flame-retardant Cable

Low-smoke Low-Halogen Flame-retardant Cable

Low-smoke Halogen% Flame-retardant Cable

Segment by Application

Buildings

Power Plant and Manufacturing Factory

Others

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/529530

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070(U.S)

+44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook