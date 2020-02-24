Flame Retardant Apparel Market: Stringent Quality Standards and Certification Requirements for Flame Retardant Apparels Influence Pricing

Global flame retardant sales reached nearly 192 million square meter in 2018, with momentum likely to drive the market to a 6.2% y-o-y in 2019, according to Fact.MR’s latest analysis. Imposition of stringent regulatory rules and growing awareness about workers’ safety in high-risk industries worldwide continue to drive growth. Gains have also been driven by macroeconomic factors, notably stability in global oil prices and capital injection in infrastructure projects. The report opines that effective implementation of workplace safety guidelines in developing countries can open up new opportunities for manufacturers.

The Fact.MR study provides comprehensive information about growth prospects of the flame retardant apparel market. The study predicts that the flame retardant apparel market will grow at an impressive 6.5% volume CAGR through 2027.

The Fact.MR report divides the flame retardant apparel market into its five broad sub-segments – regions, product types, apparel types, clothing types, and end-uses.

Based on geographical regions, the flame retardant apparel market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific region excluding Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Based on the product types of flame retardant apparels, the flame retardant apparel market is segmented into two categories – inherent flame retardant apparels and treated flame retardant apparel. Based on the types of flame retardant apparel, the flame retardant apparel market is segmented into woven flame retardant apparels, non-woven flame retardant apparels, and knitted flame retardant apparels.

Taking into consideration the importance of safety features of flame retardant apparels, governing bodies have developed high quality standards for personal protective equipment to ensure wearer safety. Manufacturers in the flame retardant apparel market need to comply with regulatory requirements before marketing and selling their products.

“Not protecting their employees with good-quality flame retardant apparels can cost employer organizations a fortune with the medical care and rehabilitation of injured employees. Apart from strict legal regulations, growing safety awareness among employees is driving the purchases of flame retardant apparels across several industries,” says Fact.MR’s report. “Flame retardant apparel market players are now focusing on improving comfort along with the safety of their products, and provide flame retardant apparels that can suit the end-users’ changing demands.”

The Fact.MR report provides detailed analysis on the recent developments in strategies of key players in the flame retardant apparel market. Leading stakeholders in the flame retardant apparel market featured in the Fact.MR market report include Honeywell International Inc., Bulwark FR, Seyntex N.V., Fristads, Marina Textil S.L., DEVA F-M. s.r.o., Koninklijke Ten Cate nv, Portwest Ltd., Lakeland Industries, Inc., National Safety Apparel, Ansell Protective Solutions AB, Carrington Textiles Ltd, Hydrowear, Arco, Scandia Gear Europe B.V., and Eagle Technical Products.

