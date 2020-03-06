Flame Proof Lighting Market Projected to be Resilient During 2026

Flame proof lightning are also known as Intrinsically Safe and Lights hazard Location Lighting, which are for use in areas where flammable petrochemical pulverized dust and vapors exist or have the potential to exist. Flame proof lightning are energy efficient and work for long hours without start-up problems or producing heat. Flame proof lightning are commonly used in the gas and oil industry where mostly volatile and highly flammable matters are handled. In flame proof lightning, apparatus is enclosed in the cage, and the cage is capable of withstanding any explosion of gas or vapor that may occur inside it and prevent the surrounding from potential fire. The major applications of flame proof lightning are chemical industry, oil field, petrochemical industry, mining industry, off shore oil and gas station, power station, military, police, inspection, rescue relief, etc.

Flame proof lighting Market: Drivers & Restraints

The major factors driving the growth of flame proof lighting market are rising growth of lightning industry, increasing en-user application across numerous sector, increasing urbanization, and rising disposable income. In U.S. lighting market demand has been relatively strong as compared to other region, with growth residing in applications such as industrial and commercial lighting, and marine lighting. Demand growth for flame proof lighting products has been robust in the industrial applications, with the significant high growth found in panel flame proof lighting, tunnel flame proof lighting and high/low bay flame proof lighting. New applications are also emerging, including smart lighting and light communication. Moreover, strict government regulation concerning fitting of lighting in perilous work place attributed with the increasing awareness regarding mechanical assets as well as the safety of employee is anticipated to drive the flame proof lighting demand during the forecast period.

Flame proof lighting Market: Market Segmentation

The Flame proof lighting market is segmented into four parts based on the product type, application type, distribution channels, and geography.

Based on the product type the Flame proof lighting market is segmented into:

Flame Proof Fluorescent Lighting

LED Flame Proof Lightning

Flame Proof Lightning Bulbs

Flame Proof Lightning Hand Lamps

Flame Proof Lightning Flash Lights

Others

Based on the application type the Flame proof lighting market is segmented into:

Commercial

Industrial

Entertainment

Emergency

Consumer portable

Residential

Others

Based on the type of distribution channels Flame proof lighting market is segmented into:

Internet Retailing

Mass Retailers

Direct Selling

Others

Flame proof lighting Market: Regional Outlook

Regarding geography, flame proof lighting market has been categorized into five key regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Flame proof lighting market is expected to register significant CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific represents the comparatively high market share and grow with relatively high CAGR in forecast period. North America is experiencing the rapid increase in the production capacity of flame proof lighting as demand for vegetable oil in the region is rising at faster pace. Key factors driving the growth of flame proof lighting market in the region include increasing growth of lightning market, high end-user application in various industries, and technology advancement in lightning. The flame proof lighting market is projected to register healthy growth due rising usage of flame proof lighting across globe. Flame proof lighting market for Asia Pacific is also expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period primarily attributed to the growth of LED lightning industry, especially in China and India. Developments in the evolving markets including India, Southeast Asia and Africa will be highly subjective by the volume of project tenders in the market and government policies.

Flame proof lighting Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the flame proof lighting market are:-

ubbell Ltd

Larson Electronics

Nordland Ligthing

Zhejiang Tormin Electrical Co.,Ltd.

R. STAHL, Inc.

PETRO MIDDLE EAST

Eaton, Brite Strike Technologies SA

Others

