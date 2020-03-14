Fixing Agent Market Trends, Challenges and Growth Drivers Analysis 2029 | Fineotex Chemical Limited, Viswaat Chemicals Limited

Global Fixing Agent Market: Market Introduction

A fixing agent is one of the important element in dyeing and printing industry, which help to improve the colorfastness of dye. It is a compound that fixates one substance to another. The notable properties of a fixing agent include effective wash resistance, provide stiffness, impart flame resistance, relatively higher crease, others. The fixing agent is available in two forms – solid and liquid. It has two product types based upon the presence of ion which is a cationic fixing agent and anionic fixing agent. Few examples of fixing agent includes cetylpyridinium chloride, cetylpyridinium bromide, polyamine contraction, crosslinking fixing agent, zinc salt, acetone, and among others. In term of applications, the fixing agent used in dyestuff industry, food & beverages, chemicals, polymer, and other end-user industries.

Global Fixing Agent Market: Market Dynamics

From the past few years, the textile industry has witnessed revolutionizing changes, the textile printing pattern changed due to changing fashion trends and technological advancements which in turn is expected to drive the global fixing agent market significantly. Also printing industry in general is expected to spur the demand of fixing agents as a key ingredient during dyeing applications. Thus, customers more attracted to high-end printed clothing is projected to create a positive impact on global fixing agent market by the end of the forecast period. For instance, global apparel consumption in 2017 is estimated to be US$ 1.8 trillion, which formed around 2% of the world GDP of US$ 79.3 trillion.

Conversely, the rising price of raw materials is one factor to hamper the global fixing agent market. Furthermore, the stringent regulations associated with the product food applications shall hinder the fixing agent demand in the food & beverages industry. On 7th May’2019, HT Fine Chemical Co., Ltd. (manufacturer of fixing agent) introduced its new product – Dye Fixing Agent to fulfill the demand generated in the printing and dyeing industry. This kind of organic growth across the leading players of fixing agent will act as a key trend for global fixing agent market during the forecast period

Global Fixing Agent Market: Segmentation

The global fixing agent market can be segmented on the basis of product form, product types, and regions. On the basis of product form, the global fixing agent market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Solid

Liquid

On the basis of product type, the global fixing agent market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Cationic Fixing Agent Cetylpyridinium Chloride Cetylpyridinium Bromide Polyamine Contraction Crosslinking Fixing Agent Others

Anionic Fixing Agent Zinc Salt Acetic Acid Acetone Others



Global Fixing Agent Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the fixing agent market depends upon the textile and dye industry outlook of regions. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan is estimated to hold around one-fourth market share in dye market. Economies like China and India has a huge population and massive industrial infrastructure, are factors contributing to the demand for fixing agent in the APEJ region. Thereby, the Asia Pacific fixing agent market anticipated to grow with a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Europe and North America projected to capture half of the market followed by Asia Pacific region, in term of fixing agent market volume share during the forecast period.

Activities such as refinery repairs, enhancement in the textile industry and capacity restarts in GCC countries of the Middle East & Africa are expected to suppress the demand for fixing agent over the forecast period.

Global Fixing Agent Market: Industry Participants

The global fixing agent market estimated to be a highly fragmented market. Key manufactures of fixing agent are identified across the value chain of global fixing agent market which is – Fineotex Chemical Limited, Viswaat Chemicals Limited, GG Organics, CHT Group, eksoy Chemicals, Protex Korea, HT Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., SENKA Corporation, Piedmont Chemical Industries, PROTEX, D. K. CORPORATION, NICCA Chemical, Avocet Dye & Chemical, S D International, Jain Chem, Vertellus Holdings, Achitex Minerva Spa, and among others