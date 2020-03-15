Fixed Satellite Service Global Market 2019-2025: SES, Intelsat, Eutelsat Communications, Telesat, Arabsat

An FSS is a type of service that uses geosynchronous satellites to broadcast through TV and radio,telecommunications, and satellite communication that are used by governments, military organizations, small and large enterprises, and other end-users. It can provide information to intelligence and security organizations. FSS is classified into wholesale services and managed services. The satellites used for FSS have low-power output and require larger dish-style antennas than direct broadcasting satellites. FSS works with bands such as C-band, Ku-band, and Ka-band.

For industry structure analysis, the Fixed Satellite Service industry is relatively concentrated. These players usually are large multinational corporations owned by business giants or national governments. The top five players account for about 60.74% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest consumption value area, also the leader in the whole Fixed Satellite Service industry.

Europe occupied 26.13% of the market in 2016. It is followed by North America and Asia (Excluding China), which respectively account for around 23.03% and 15.36% of the global total industry. Geographically, Europe and North America has been relatively mature application and the market development is gentle. The market outlook is still very broad in Asia-Pacific and other developing countries.

In 2018, the global Fixed Satellite Service market size was 12500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 12500 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Fixed Satellite Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fixed Satellite Service development in United States, Europe and China.

