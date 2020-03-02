Fixed RFID Reader Market Infrastructural Advancements Set to Boost Growth during the Forecast Period 2018 – 2027

The Fixed RFID Reader Market can be categorized on the basis of frequency, communication type and industry verticals. The high frequency fixed RFID Reader is expected to cater high share in the market since they are compatible with the majority of tags available in the market. On the basis of communication type, the demand for Wi-Fi fixed RFID Reader is expected to rise exponentially due to the increasing adoption of Wi-Fi technology. On the basis of industry verticals, the demand for fixed RFID readers is increasing in the automotive industry since it increases the efficiency of tracking goods and identify vehicles and its parts.

Today, enterprises across the globe are highly focusing on adopting systems that can provide them with efficient supply chain management. Companies are increasingly focusing on solutions such as RFID tags that can increase their operational efficiency. In order to read these tags, the companies are adopting fixed RFID readers. A fixed RFID reader is a device that debrief an RFID tag. The adoption of fixed RFID readers has increased significantly across retail, manufacturing and automotive sector to drive inventory and asset management and achieve high efficiency in their supply chain operations.

Vendors in the fixed RFID reader market are focusing on advancing the fixed RFID readers by integrating sensors and other communication technologies through which users can track their assets and manage the shipment of the products. Vendors in the fixed RFID reader market are also focusing on integrating fixed RFID reader with IoT and Big Data Platform to identify an object and its real-time location. An increase in the penetration towards the adoption of advanced technology is one of the key trends in fixed RFID reader market.

The fixed RFID readers can automatically record the RFID tags as a customer approaches the counter without scanning every product, which saves the time of the customer. The fixed RFID readers also allows cost tally in one scan. Such factors are driving the adoption of fixed RFID readers in the market. The fixed RFID readers help in improving supply chain efficiency, asset management and utilization and work-in-process (WIP) tracking. The fixed RFID readers also improve maintenance tracking and drive efficient logistics and manufacturing operations. Such factors are furthermore driving the adoption of fixed RFID readers in the market.

The fixed RFID readers do not have a locking system or secure password; thus, the risk of information breach increases. The fixed RFID readers are attributed to the high cost of installation of new hardware and software and also requires skilled technical expertise for integration. These factors are hampering the growth of fixed RFID readers in the market. The fixed RFID readers are complex to understand and are unreliable. The fixed RFID readers also face hindrance in adoption due to the lack of standardization of signal frequencies across the world. Such factors are furthermore hindering the growth of the fixed RFID readers market.

Fixed RFID Reader market can be segmented on the basis of frequency:

Low Frequency fixed RFID readers

High Frequency fixed RFID readers

Ultra High Frequency fixed RFID readers

Fixed RFID Reader market can be segmented on the communication type:

Wi-Fi

Ethernet

Others

Fixed RFID Reader market can be segmented on the basis of industry verticals:

Logistics and Transportation

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Retail

Agriculture

Healthcare

Government

Others

Examples of some of the key players operating in the Fixed RFID Reader market are Zebra Technologies, Invengo Information Technology Co. Ltd., GAO RFID Inc., Impinj, Inc., Alien Technology, Xerox Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Datalogic SPA, CipherLab and Unitech Limited.

The Fixed RFID Reader market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and others of APAC, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be a large market for Fixed RFID Reader as a majority of the Fixed RFID Reader vendors such as GAO RFID Inc., Zebra Technologies and Impinj, Inc. are based in the region. Growing safety concerns for clinical research are driving the adoption of fixed RFID Reader to monitor the quality and quantity of medicine in European countries, such as Russia. The growing popularity of Fixed RFID Reader in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America and parts of Africa, is characterized by the high investment in new technologies to improve business operations in the regions. Rising disposable income among people in the countries mentioned above is likely to increase the scope of penetration of Fixed RFID Reader in these regions in the near future.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Fixed RFID Reader market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

