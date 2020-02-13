Fixed Power Capacitors Global Market 2019| Growth, Future Prospects, Upcoming Trends and Competitive Analysis

This report presents the worldwide Fixed Power Capacitors market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Fixed Power Capacitors is a kind of capacitors. A capacitor (originally known as a condenser) is a passive two-terminal electrical component used to store electrical energy temporarily in an electric field. Our report mainly covers high voltage power capacitors and low voltage power capacitors which have fixed electric capacity.

Strong moves in the fixed power capacitors markets have greatly modified the competitive landscape. ABB is now a market revenue and technology leader. ABB and Schneider Electric have remained strong. Meanwhile, many of the leading manufacturers have investment to in China to build their China-based facilities.

The production of fixed power capacitors was largest in China in 2015, which accounts for 38.93% of the market. The production of Europe is a bit larger than other regions with 15.70% in 2015. United States and India had similar market with 12.51% and 13.57% respectively in 2015. In terms of consumption, China is still the largest due to the fast economic growth, but China still needs to improve technology to meet the requirement of customers.

Upstream of fixed power capacitors is polypropylene films and anode foil, cathode foil as well as electrolytic paper. With the demand development, fixed power capacitors demand growth is bound to drive the growth of upstream raw materials and other relevant industries, and from this viewpoint, in the future cost and the price of fixed power capacitors will fluctuate with the price of raw materials.

The Fixed Power Capacitors market was valued at 1870 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 2350 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fixed Power Capacitors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

Schneider Electric

Eaton

Nissin Electric

China XD

Siyuan

Guilin Power Capacitor

Electronicon

GE Grid Solutions

Herong Electric

New Northeast Electric

……..

Fixed Power Capacitors Breakdown Data by Type

Organic Fixed Power Capacitors

Inorganic Fixed Power Capacitors

Electrolytic Fixed Power Capacitors

Gas Fixed Power Capacitors

Fixed Power Capacitors Breakdown Data by Application

Reduce Reactive power

Harmonic Filter

Series Capacitor

Direct Current Transmission

Fixed Power Capacitors Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Fixed Power Capacitors Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

……

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Fixed Power Capacitors status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Fixed Power Capacitors manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

