Fixed Business Voice Platforms And Services Market Key Players, Latest Trends, Future Strategies And Growth Forecast Till 2027

Fixed business voice platforms and services offers a reliable, secure and consistent communications services to enterprises irrespective of the location of employees. This is because usually voice communication is transmitted using open standards based internet protocol. Due to increasing pressure to reduce costs, fixed business voice platforms and services vendors are offering per second billing plans, 24/7 helpdesk services and compatibility with bring your own device feature.
Fixed business voice platforms and services offer real-time voice, video and conferencing across enterprise network, integration with collaboration tools such as email, desktop sharing and instant messaging, seamless connectivity between fixed and mobile devices and functions based on network-integrated system management.
Fixed Business Voice Platforms and Services Market: Drivers and Challenges
Fixed business voice platforms and services market has recently gained importance due to migration to IP voice platform and services by enterprises across different industry verticals. Also, several enterprises are adopting hosted voice services for business to business communication and also for communication within organization across different geographical locations. Apart from these factors, every company strives be a part of digital transformation, hence, fixed business voice platforms and services have become an integral part of day to day activities of several organizations.
The challenges faced by fixed business voice platforms and services market are the sharp declining prices of voice units and fixed mobile convergence services readily available.
Fixed Business Voice Platforms and Services Market: Segmentation
Segmentation on the basis of call control:
-
Public Network Based Call Control
-
Premises-based Call Control
-
Hosted Call Control
Segmentation on the basis of connection:
-
TDM Voice Services
-
IP Voice Services
Segmentation on the basis of industry:
-
BFSI
-
IT and Telecommunications
-
Healthcare
-
Retail
-
Government
-
Manufacturing
-
Others
Fixed Business Voice Platforms and Services Market: Companies
Few of the market players in fixed business voice platforms and services market are: Unify Inc., Vodafone Limited, AltoTelecom Call Center VoIP, Imecom, Digicel, Australian Communications Consumer Action Network (ACCAN), Nurango, Orange Business Services, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and Cisco Systems, Inc.
Fixed Business Voice Platforms and Services Market: Regional Overview
Fixed Business Voice Platforms and Services market is currently dominated by North America region due to rapid evolution of communication platform as a service in this region. Europe fixed business voice platforms and services market follows next as various industry verticals are realizing the importance of merging of unified communications as a service and communications platform as a service. APEJ and MEA regions are gradually picking up pace in the fixed business voice platforms and services market owing to increase in awareness of making use of this technology for various business purposes.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
Fixed Business Voice Platforms and Services Market Segments
-
Fixed Business Voice Platforms and Services Market Dynamics
-
Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016
-
Fixed Business Voice Platforms and Services Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027
-
Value Chain
-
Fixed Business Voice Platforms and Services Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
-
Competition & Companies involved
-
Fixed Business Voice Platforms and Services Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Fixed Business Voice Platforms and Services Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:
-
North America
-
US
-
Canada
-
Latin America
-
Brazil
-
Mexico
-
Others
-
Europe
-
U.K.
-
France
-
Germany
-
Poland
-
Russia
-
Asia Pacific
-
Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
-
Greater China
-
India
-
ASEAN
-
Rest of Asia Pacific
-
Japan
-
Middle East and Africa
-
GCC Countries
-
Other Middle East
-
North Africa
-
South Africa
-
Other Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
-
Detailed overview of parent market
-
Changing market dynamics of the industry
-
In-depth market segmentation
-
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value
-
Recent industry trends and developments
-
Competitive landscape
-
Strategies of key players and product offerings
-
Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
-
A neutral perspective towards market performance
-
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
