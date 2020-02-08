Fixed Business Voice Platforms And Services Market Key Players, Latest Trends, Future Strategies And Growth Forecast Till 2027

MarketReserchReports.biz has recently announced the addition of a market study “Fixed Business Voice Platforms And Services Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027”.

Fixed business voice platforms and services offers a reliable, secure and consistent communications services to enterprises irrespective of the location of employees. This is because usually voice communication is transmitted using open standards based internet protocol. Due to increasing pressure to reduce costs, fixed business voice platforms and services vendors are offering per second billing plans, 24/7 helpdesk services and compatibility with bring your own device feature.

Fixed business voice platforms and services offer real-time voice, video and conferencing across enterprise network, integration with collaboration tools such as email, desktop sharing and instant messaging, seamless connectivity between fixed and mobile devices and functions based on network-integrated system management.

Fixed Business Voice Platforms and Services Market: Drivers and Challenges

Fixed business voice platforms and services market has recently gained importance due to migration to IP voice platform and services by enterprises across different industry verticals. Also, several enterprises are adopting hosted voice services for business to business communication and also for communication within organization across different geographical locations. Apart from these factors, every company strives be a part of digital transformation, hence, fixed business voice platforms and services have become an integral part of day to day activities of several organizations.

The challenges faced by fixed business voice platforms and services market are the sharp declining prices of voice units and fixed mobile convergence services readily available.

Fixed Business Voice Platforms and Services Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of call control:

Public Network Based Call Control

Premises-based Call Control

Hosted Call Control

Segmentation on the basis of connection:

TDM Voice Services

IP Voice Services

Segmentation on the basis of industry:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Retail

Government

Manufacturing

Others

Fixed Business Voice Platforms and Services Market: Companies

Few of the market players in fixed business voice platforms and services market are: Unify Inc., Vodafone Limited, AltoTelecom Call Center VoIP, Imecom, Digicel, Australian Communications Consumer Action Network (ACCAN), Nurango, Orange Business Services, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fixed Business Voice Platforms and Services Market: Regional Overview

Fixed Business Voice Platforms and Services market is currently dominated by North America region due to rapid evolution of communication platform as a service in this region. Europe fixed business voice platforms and services market follows next as various industry verticals are realizing the importance of merging of unified communications as a service and communications platform as a service. APEJ and MEA regions are gradually picking up pace in the fixed business voice platforms and services market owing to increase in awareness of making use of this technology for various business purposes.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Fixed Business Voice Platforms and Services Market Segments

Fixed Business Voice Platforms and Services Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Fixed Business Voice Platforms and Services Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Fixed Business Voice Platforms and Services Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Fixed Business Voice Platforms and Services Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Fixed Business Voice Platforms and Services Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Poland

Russia

Asia Pacific

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Other Middle East

North Africa

South Africa

Other Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

