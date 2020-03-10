Fixed Broadband Market 2018: Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Trends & Statistics, Forecast to 2023

Fixed broadband is a key infrastructure for future progressIt has become very clear that innovation related to ICT and digital technologies is one of the key components for future economic and social strength. Countries with a sophisticated fixed and mobile telecoms infrastructure are well placed to take advantage of these future technological and societal developments.

Countries without the necessary infrastructure however are expected to lag behind, especially once innovations around the Internet of Everything, M2M and Big Data gather pace. We are already seeing the beginnings of sophisticated Smart Cities emerge in some parts of the world.

This report aims to capture the progress of the current fixed broadband market around the world, supported by statistics, case studies and analysis. In addition, the report includes unique regional case studies written by senior analysts, and includes: Europe, USA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

Key developments:

South Korea and Japan are the leading two countries in Asia in regards to internet penetration with levels reaching over 90% in 2017.

The legacy and impact of Google Fiber has been profound.

International bandwidth continues to be primarily connected via US and Canada – however North America’s long held dominant position in this regard is declining and Europe’s role is increasing.

Many countries from the Middle Eastern region are aware that fixed broadband infrastructure is important for economic growth and keeping pace with technological advancements. While mobile broadband is often the leading access technology in many markets – there are still enormous investments in fixed broadband infrastructure taking place.

The European Commission (EC) has for some years promoted a vision to provide broadband as a universal service.

The Irish government is poised to award a contract as part of its National Broadband Plan by which all premises will receive a service of at least 30Mb/s by 2022.

With IP networks forming the foundation of the burgeoning market for bundled services, broadband has become one of the fastest growing sectors of the overall telecoms market in the USA.

On the whole, the size of the overall Latin American market, and its potential for prolonged growth, continues to attract investment from international telcos. The results of these investments can be seen in upgraded networks, particularly in relation to LTE and FttP infrastructure.

Many African nations have advanced National Broadband Plans in progress. To a great extent this infrastructure has been made possible by the increased bandwidth enabled by new and upgraded subsea cables.

New Zealand – Progress in FTTH deployment continues unabated. It is rapidly becoming one of the leading FTTH countries.Australia – The main development here is a move away from FTTN to FTTC. Rollout of the NBN is gathering pace.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1. Broadband infrastructure – impact on the economy and progress of NBNs

1.1 Global progress towards national broadband networks

1.1.1 Why National broadband Networks are so important

1.1.2 The many aspects of broadband infrastructure

1.1.3 World Bank pushing for broadband

1.1.4 United Nations sustainable development goals

1.1.5 IoT and M2M require broadband

1.1.6 Technology critical consideration

1.1.7 National Broadband Network Company

1.1.8 Wireless broadband

1.1.9 Other quick-win areas

1.1.10 Trans-sector government

1.1.11 National broadband; leadership required

1.1.12 National broadband network examples

2. Broadband and internet Governance

2.1 Net neutrality and internet Governance: a key issue

2.1.1 Complex societies depend on ICT infrastructure

2.1.2 The Internet and the economy – in statistics

2.1.3 We urgently need a new internet

2.1.4 Control of the internet

2.1.5 Case study – USA and Network neutrality

2.1.6 The two sides of Net Neutrality

2.1.7 E-security

2.1.8 Cybercrime

2.1.9 Security developments

2.1.10 Be prepared with robust national infrastructure

2.1.11 Conclusion – infrastructure essential for the digital economy

3. Global fixed broadband statistics and trends

3.1 Introduction

3.2 FttP is the only long-term solution

3.2.1 Is building FttP cheaper than upgrading the HFC networks?

3.2.2 The winners will be those with the largest installed fibre base

3.3 Demand for FttP is increasing around the world

3.3.1 Gigabit Cities

3.4 Google Fiber and the future of FttH

3.5 Mobile broadband: killer app for FttP

3.5.1 The role of FttH in the development of 5G

3.6 Positive outlook for investments in backbones

3.7 International bandwidth usage

3.7.1 International IP wholesale market

3.8 Global submarine cable overview

3.8.1 Dark fibre – in a growth phase again

3.9 Global fixed broadband market summary and statistics

3.9.1 Broadband subscribers and penetration

3.9.2 Broadband access technologies

3.9.3 South Korea – a global broadband leader

3.10 Stretching out the life of copper cables

3.10.1 The pros and cons of vectoring

3.11 Broadband speeds

3.12 Broadband revenue

3.12.1 Broadband CAPEX

3.13 Fibre optic technologies for the next 50 years

4. Regional overviews

4.1 USA

4.1.1 Overview

4.1.2 Broadband statistics

4.1.3 Broadband stimulus package

4.1.4 FCC’s National Broadband Plan

4.1.5 Universal Service Fund

4.1.6 Private networks

4.1.7 Network neutrality

4.2 Latin America

4.2.1 Overview

4.2.2 Peru

4.2.3 Honduras

4.2.4 Colombia

4.2.5 Mexico

4.2.6 Chile

4.2.7 Brazil

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Introduction and statistical overview

4.3.2 Latvia

4.3.3 Austria

4.3.4 Norway

4.3.5 Germany

4.3.6 Ukraine

4.3.7 Poland

4.4 Africa

4.4.1 Overview

4.4.2 Egypt

4.4.3 Kenya

4.4.4 Zimbabwe

4.4.5 Uganda

4.4.6 South Africa

4.5 Middle East

4.5.1 Regional overview – middle east

4.5.2 Country overviews

4.5.3 Bahrain

4.5.4 Israel

4.5.5 Lebanon

4.5.6 Saudi Arabia

4.5.7 United Arab Emirates

4.5.8 Iran

4.5.9 Jordan

4.5.10 Oman

4.5.11 Syria

4.5.12 Yemen

4.5.13 Iraq

4.5.14 Kuwait

4.5.15 Qatar

4.5.16 Turkey

4.6 Asia

4.6.1 North Asian countries lead the fixed broadband market but other Asian nations catching up

4.6.2 Regional analysis

4.7 Pacific Region

4.7.1 Regional overview – South Pacific islands

4.7.2 Australia

4.7.3 New Zealand

..…..Continued

