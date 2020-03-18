Fixed Asset Management Software (FAMS) Market 2019-2023: Key Findings, Global Trends, Regional Study, Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Fixed Asset Management Software Market Highlights:

The global fixed asset management software market is highly competitive. Various established international brands, domestic brands and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. The key players are nonstop increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. The fixed asset management software market is highly competitive due to the presence of several large vendors.

The competition among the vendors will intensify due to the increase in product extensions and various above mentioned factors. The players in the Fixed Asset Management Software Market compete on the basis of the factors such as technology, features, design and compatibility. The vendors or the manufacturers are continuously coming up with new ideas and technologies to gain competitive advantage over their competitors.

Major Key Players:

Sage Intacct (U.S.)

Cougar Mountain Software (U.S.)

Multiview Corporation (Canada)

NetSuite (U.S.)

SAP ERP Core Finance (Germany)

Bloomberg BNA (U.S.)

Acumatica ERP (U.S.),

AccuFund Accounting Suite (U.S.)

EAZY ERP (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The global fixed asset management software market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Accounting segment of fixed asset management software market globally drives the market majorly due to their growing collaboration between hardware vendors and content providers, technological changes, increasing demand for better security measures and government initiatives.

The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years. The global fixed asset management software market segmented into four main regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. Phobia treatment hold a largest share in the North American region. The reason is attributed to advance technologies or advanced growth in various sectors in this region.

Also, tax management segment is looking for better technologically advanced solutions in this region. Therefore, North American market accounted for the largest market share.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period. Countries such as Japan, China and India contributes largely to the overall market share. The reason is attributed to the increasing number of businesses in this region and the growing demand for enterprise content management in emerging economies, increasing demand for digitalization and increasing demand for data management. Furthermore, asset management market has an immense scope in this region majorly due to synchronization of data in centralized servers.

North-America accounted for the largest market share. Countries such as U.S. and Canada contributes largely to the overall market share. The reason is attributed to increasing number of vendor present across this region and the growing use of technologically advanced solutions, presence of technical expertise, increasing demand for digital asset management solutions, digital transformation and large number of vendors.

Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of fixed asset management software into deployment, organization size, application and region.

Deployment:

On Premise

Cloud Based

Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Application:

Accounting

Tax Management

Asset Tracking

Asset Management

Document Management

Others

Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Intended Audience:

Device manufacturers

Network Operators

Distributors

Suppliers

Research firms

Software Developers

Commercial Banks

Vendors

Government Agencies

End-user sectors

Technology Investors

