Fitness App Market 2018 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2022

Fitness App Market 2018

Fitness apps are mobile applications that allow users to use their smartphones for tracking and monitoring fitness and sports activities. These apps track the fitness levels of users, measure their heart rates, and the calories lost while exercising and doing day-to-day activities.

The analysts forecast the global fitness app market to grow at a CAGR of 29.45% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fitness app market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Fitness App Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Azumio

• Fitbit

• Jawbone

• FitnessKeeper

• Under Armour

Other prominent vendors

• adidas

• Daily Workouts Apps

• Fooducate

• Google

• My Diet Coach

• Nike

• Noom

• Polar Electro

• Runtastic

• Samsung Electronics

• Sports Tracking Technologies

• Wahoo Fitness

Market driver

• Increasing use of mobile apps

Market challenge

• Easy availability of numerous low-quality apps

Market trend

• Rising number of product launches

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Global fitness app market by application

• Global fitness app market by lifestyle monitoring

• Global fitness app market by health monitoring

• Global fitness app market by others

PART 07: Market segmentation by gender

• Global fitness app market by gender

• Global fitness app market by women

• Global fitness app market by men

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Global fitness app market by geography

• Fitness app market in Americas

• Fitness app market in APAC

• Fitness app market in EMEA

PART 09: Key leading countries

• Fitness app market in US

PART 10: Buying criteria

PART 11: Decision framework



PART 12: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Impact of drivers on key customer segments

• Market challenges

• Impact of challenges on key customer segments

PART 13: Market trends

• Decreasing cost of mobile apps

• Growing number of M&A

• Rising number of product launches

• Continuous shift in business model of fitness devices

PART 14: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Key leading vendors

Continued….

