Fitness App 2018 Global Market Key Players – Azumio, FitBit, Jawbone, FitnessKeeper, Under Armour – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Fitness apps are mobile applications that allow users to use their smartphones for tracking and monitoring fitness and sports activities. These apps track the fitness levels of users, measure their heart rates, and the calories lost while exercising and doing day-to-day activities.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Fitness App market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Fitness App market by product type and applications/end industries.

The lifestyle monitoring segment dominated the fitness app market and is expected to continue its dominance over the next four years. The rising demand for monitoring the general lifestyle and the availability of online communities, virtual challenges, and rewards on the fitness apps, will drive the segment’s growth in this global market.

According to this market research and analysis, the women segment accounted for the major share of the fitness app market and is foreseen to continue its market dominance during the forecast period. The increased motivation among the female population to track their fitness and healthy lifestyle will be the major contributor to the growth of this market segment.

The global Fitness App market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Fitness App.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Azumio

FitBit

Jawbone

FitnessKeeper

Under Armour

Adidas

Daily Workouts Apps

Fooducate

Google

My Diet Coach

Nike

Noom

Polar Electro

Runtastic

Samsung Electronics

Sports Tracking Technologies

Wahoo Fitness

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Android

iOS

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Lifestyle Monitoring

Health Monitoring

Table Of Contents:

1 Fitness App Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fitness App

1.2 Classification of Fitness App by Types

1.2.1 Global Fitness App Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Fitness App Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Android

1.2.4 iOS

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global Fitness App Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Fitness App Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Lifestyle Monitoring

1.3.3 Health Monitoring

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Fitness App Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Fitness App Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Fitness App Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Fitness App Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Fitness App Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Fitness App Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Fitness App Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Fitness App (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Azumio

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Fitness App Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Azumio Fitness App Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 FitBit

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Fitness App Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 FitBit Fitness App Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Jawbone

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Fitness App Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Jawbone Fitness App Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 FitnessKeeper

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Fitness App Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 FitnessKeeper Fitness App Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Under Armour

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Fitness App Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Under Armour Fitness App Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

