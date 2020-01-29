Fishing Equipments Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Fishing Equipments Market Growth 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 181 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Fishing equipment is the equipment used when fishing. Almost any equipment or gear used for fishing can be called fishing equipment. Some examples are Rods, Reels and Poles, Lures, Flies and Baits, Fishing Lines and Hooks.

The global fishing equipments industry mainly concentrates in North America, Europe, Japan and China. The global are rather scattered, the global leading players in this market are Newell (Jarden Corporation), Globeride(Daiwa), Shimano, Rapala VMC Corporation and Weihai Guangwei Group, which accounts for about 25 % of total production value.

The fishing equipments are mainly used by freshwater fishing, saltwater fishing. The main application is freshwater fishing, which accounts for above 37% and it is forecasted that share will be maintain in 2021.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.

According to this study, over the next five years the Fishing Equipments market will register a 3.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 17400 million by 2024, from US$ 14400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fishing Equipments business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fishing Equipments market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Fishing Equipments value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Newell (Jarden Corporation)

Globeride(Daiwa)

Shimano

Rapala VMC Corporation

Weihai Guangwei Group

Dongmi Fishing

RYOBI

Pokee Fishing

Cabela’s Inc.

Eagle Claw

Humminbird

Croix Rods

Gamakatsu

Tica Fishing

DUEL(YO-ZURI)

Tiemco

Preston Innovations

Beilun Haibo

AFTCO Mfg.

Mustad and Son

Okuma Fishing

Barfilon Fishing

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Rods, Reels and Components

Line, Leaders

Lures, Files, Baits

Terminal Tackle

Electronics

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Freshwater Fishing

Saltwater Fishing

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East and Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Fishing Equipments consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Fishing Equipments market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fishing Equipments manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fishing Equipments with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Fishing Equipments submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

