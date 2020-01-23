Fishing Equipments Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2017 to 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Fishing Equipments Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

The Fishing Equipments Market report provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Fishing equipment is the equipment used when fishing. Almost any equipment or gear used for fishing can be called fishing equipment. Some examples are Rods, Reels & Poles, Lures, Flies & Baits, Fishing Lines and Hooks.

Global Fishing Equipments market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

By Company

Newell (Jarden Corporation)

Globeride(Daiwa)

Shimano

Rapala VMC Corporation

Weihai Guangwei Group

Dongmi Fishing

RYOBI

Pokee Fishing

Cabela’s Inc.

Eagle Claw

Humminbird

St. Croix Rods

Gamakatsu

Tica Fishing

DUEL(YO-ZURI)

Tiemco

Preston Innovations

Beilun Haibo

AFTCO Mfg.

O. Mustad & Son

Okuma Fishing

Barfilon Fishing

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Rods, Reels and Components

Line, Leaders

Lures, Files, Baits

Terminal Tackle

Electronics

Others

By End-User / Application

Freshwater Fishing

Saltwater Fishing

Table of Contents

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

….

12 Key Manufacturers

12.1 Newell (Jarden Corporation)

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.2 Globeride(Daiwa)

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.3 Shimano

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.4 Rapala VMC Corporation

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.5 Weihai Guangwei Group

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.6 Dongmi Fishing

12.12.1 Company Overview

12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.7 RYOBI

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.8 Pokee Fishing

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.9 Cabela’s Inc.

12.9.1 Company Overview

12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.10 Eagle Claw

12.10.1 Company Overview

12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.11 Humminbird

12.12 St. Croix Rods

12.13 Gamakatsu

12.14 Tica Fishing

12.15 DUEL(YO-ZURI)

12.16 Tiemco

12.17 Preston Innovations

12.18 Beilun Haibo

12.19 AFTCO Mfg.

12.20 O. Mustad & Son

12.21 Okuma Fishing

12.22 Barfilon Fishing

Continued….

Release ID: 282285