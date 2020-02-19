Fish Meal Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Fish Meal Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ — Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Fish Meal Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Fish Meal Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The global Fish Meal market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fish Meal volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fish Meal market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Fish Meal in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Fish Meal manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Oceana Group Limited S.A.

Triplenine Group A/S

Empresas Copec S.A.

Pesquera Diamante S.A.

Pesquera Hayduk S.A.

Ff Skagen A/S

Austevoll Seafood ASA

Biomega AS

Sardina D.O.O.

Sarma Fish S.A.R.L

Pioneer Fishing Pty Ltd.

Aker BioMarine Antarctic AS

TASA

Omega Protein Corporation

The Scoular Company

Calysta, Inc.

Unibio A/S

Novus International Inc.

Animalfeeds International Corporation

Alpha Atlantique

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Whole Fish Meal

Semi-skimmed Fish Meal

Defatted Fish Meal

Segment by Application

Aquaculture

Poultry

Swine

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Fish Meal

1.1 Definition of Fish Meal

1.2 Fish Meal Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fish Meal Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Whole Fish Meal

1.2.3 Semi-skimmed Fish Meal

1.2.4 Defatted Fish Meal

1.3 Fish Meal Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Fish Meal Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Aquaculture

1.3.3 Poultry

1.3.4 Swine

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Fish Meal Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Fish Meal Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Fish Meal Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Fish Meal Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Fish Meal Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Fish Meal Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Fish Meal Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Fish Meal Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Fish Meal Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Fish Meal

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fish Meal

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Fish Meal

….

8 Fish Meal Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Oceana Group Limited S.A.

8.1.1 Oceana Group Limited S.A. Fish Meal Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Oceana Group Limited S.A. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Oceana Group Limited S.A. Fish Meal Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Triplenine Group A/S

8.2.1 Triplenine Group A/S Fish Meal Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Triplenine Group A/S Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Triplenine Group A/S Fish Meal Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Empresas Copec S.A.

8.3.1 Empresas Copec S.A. Fish Meal Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Empresas Copec S.A. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Empresas Copec S.A. Fish Meal Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Pesquera Diamante S.A.

8.4.1 Pesquera Diamante S.A. Fish Meal Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Pesquera Diamante S.A. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Pesquera Diamante S.A. Fish Meal Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Pesquera Hayduk S.A.

8.5.1 Pesquera Hayduk S.A. Fish Meal Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Pesquera Hayduk S.A. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Pesquera Hayduk S.A. Fish Meal Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Ff Skagen A/S

8.6.1 Ff Skagen A/S Fish Meal Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Ff Skagen A/S Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Ff Skagen A/S Fish Meal Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Austevoll Seafood ASA

8.7.1 Austevoll Seafood ASA Fish Meal Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Austevoll Seafood ASA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Austevoll Seafood ASA Fish Meal Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Biomega AS

8.8.1 Biomega AS Fish Meal Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Biomega AS Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Biomega AS Fish Meal Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Sardina D.O.O.

8.9.1 Sardina D.O.O. Fish Meal Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Sardina D.O.O. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Sardina D.O.O. Fish Meal Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Sarma Fish S.A.R.L

8.10.1 Sarma Fish S.A.R.L Fish Meal Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Sarma Fish S.A.R.L Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Sarma Fish S.A.R.L Fish Meal Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Pioneer Fishing Pty Ltd.

8.12 Aker BioMarine Antarctic AS

8.13 TASA

8.14 Omega Protein Corporation

8.15 The Scoular Company

8.16 Calysta, Inc.

8.17 Unibio A/S

8.18 Novus International Inc.

8.19 Animalfeeds International Corporation

8.20 Alpha Atlantique

Continued….

