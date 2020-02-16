FIREWALL AS A SERVICE MARKET 2018: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2023

Firewall services help businesses in protecting end-to-end database and web application. The growth of NGFW (next-generation firewall) has completely changed the scene with features such as application programming interface (API), deep packet inspection (DPI), intrusion prevention system (IPS), and filtering, developing the opportunities in the firewall market. In recent years, firewall devices have gained an element of importance in network security, based on the progress in product design in terms of performance, sophistication, and functionality.
North America is likely to have the highest market share during the forecast period, due to the growing adoption of cloud services, increasing need to prevent cyber threats, and better security compliant offerings by sellers.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Firewall as a Service will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Firewall as a Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Traffic monitoring and control
Compliance and audit management
Automation and orchestration
Security management
Managed services
Professional services
Others
Segmentation by application:
Energy and utilities
Government and public sector
Healthcare and life sciences
Manufacturing
Retail and eCommerce
Telecommunication, and IT and ITES
Others
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3398793-2018-2023-global-firewall-as-a-service-market-report-status-and-outlook
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Barracuda
Cato
Check Point
Cisco
Forcepoint
Fortinet
Juniper
Palo Alto
WatchGuard
Zscaler
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Firewall as a Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Firewall as a Service market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Firewall as a Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Firewall as a Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Firewall as a Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Firewall as a Service Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Firewall as a Service Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Firewall as a Service Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Firewall as a Service Segment by Type
2.2.1 Traffic monitoring and control
2.2.2 Compliance and audit management
2.2.3 Reporting and log management
2.2.4 Automation and orchestration
2.2.5 Security management
2.2.6 Managed services
2.2.7 Professional services
2.2.8 Others
2.3 Firewall as a Service Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Firewall as a Service Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Firewall as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Firewall as a Service Segment by Application
2.4.1 Energy and utilities
2.4.2 Government and public sector
2.4.3 Healthcare and life sciences
2.4.4 Manufacturing
2.4.5 Retail and eCommerce
2.4.6 Telecommunication, and IT and ITES
2.4.7 Others
2.5 Firewall as a Service Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Firewall as a Service Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Firewall as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Firewall as a Service by Players
3.1 Global Firewall as a Service Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Firewall as a Service Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Firewall as a Service Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Firewall as a Service Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Firewall as a Service by Regions
4.1 Firewall as a Service Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Firewall as a Service Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Firewall as a Service Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Firewall as a Service Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Firewall as a Service Market Size Growth
…………
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Barracuda
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Firewall as a Service Product Offered
11.1.3 Barracuda Firewall as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Barracuda News
11.2 Cato
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Firewall as a Service Product Offered
11.2.3 Cato Firewall as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Cato News
11.3 Check Point
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Firewall as a Service Product Offered
11.3.3 Check Point Firewall as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Check Point News
11.4 Cisco
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Firewall as a Service Product Offered
11.4.3 Cisco Firewall as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Cisco News
11.5 Forcepoint
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Firewall as a Service Product Offered
11.5.3 Forcepoint Firewall as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Forcepoint News
11.6 Fortinet
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Firewall as a Service Product Offered
11.6.3 Fortinet Firewall as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Fortinet News
11.7 Juniper
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Firewall as a Service Product Offered
11.7.3 Juniper Firewall as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Juniper News
11.8 Palo Alto
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Firewall as a Service Product Offered
11.8.3 Palo Alto Firewall as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Palo Alto News
11.9 WatchGuard
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Firewall as a Service Product Offered
11.9.3 WatchGuard Firewall as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 WatchGuard News
11.10 Zscaler
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Firewall as a Service Product Offered
11.10.3 Zscaler Firewall as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Zscaler News
……Continued
Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3398793-2018-2023-global-firewall-as-a-service-market-report-status-and-outlook
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com