FIREWALL AS A SERVICE MARKET 2018: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2023

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Firewall services help businesses in protecting end-to-end database and web application. The growth of NGFW (next-generation firewall) has completely changed the scene with features such as application programming interface (API), deep packet inspection (DPI), intrusion prevention system (IPS), and filtering, developing the opportunities in the firewall market. In recent years, firewall devices have gained an element of importance in network security, based on the progress in product design in terms of performance, sophistication, and functionality.

North America is likely to have the highest market share during the forecast period, due to the growing adoption of cloud services, increasing need to prevent cyber threats, and better security compliant offerings by sellers.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Firewall as a Service will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Firewall as a Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Traffic monitoring and control

Compliance and audit management

Automation and orchestration

Security management

Managed services

Professional services

Others

Segmentation by application:

Energy and utilities

Government and public sector

Healthcare and life sciences

Manufacturing

Retail and eCommerce

Telecommunication, and IT and ITES

Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Barracuda

Cato

Check Point

Cisco

Forcepoint

Fortinet

Juniper

Palo Alto

WatchGuard

Zscaler

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Firewall as a Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Firewall as a Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Firewall as a Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Firewall as a Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Firewall as a Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents – Key Points



2018-2023 Global Firewall as a Service Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Firewall as a Service Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Firewall as a Service Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Firewall as a Service Segment by Type

2.2.1 Traffic monitoring and control

2.2.2 Compliance and audit management

2.2.3 Reporting and log management

2.2.4 Automation and orchestration

2.2.5 Security management

2.2.6 Managed services

2.2.7 Professional services

2.2.8 Others

2.3 Firewall as a Service Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Firewall as a Service Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Firewall as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Firewall as a Service Segment by Application

2.4.1 Energy and utilities

2.4.2 Government and public sector

2.4.3 Healthcare and life sciences

2.4.4 Manufacturing

2.4.5 Retail and eCommerce

2.4.6 Telecommunication, and IT and ITES

2.4.7 Others

2.5 Firewall as a Service Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Firewall as a Service Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Firewall as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Firewall as a Service by Players

3.1 Global Firewall as a Service Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Firewall as a Service Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Firewall as a Service Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Firewall as a Service Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Firewall as a Service by Regions

4.1 Firewall as a Service Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Firewall as a Service Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Firewall as a Service Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Firewall as a Service Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Firewall as a Service Market Size Growth

…………

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Barracuda

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Firewall as a Service Product Offered

11.1.3 Barracuda Firewall as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Barracuda News

11.2 Cato

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Firewall as a Service Product Offered

11.2.3 Cato Firewall as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Cato News

11.3 Check Point

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Firewall as a Service Product Offered

11.3.3 Check Point Firewall as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Check Point News

11.4 Cisco

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Firewall as a Service Product Offered

11.4.3 Cisco Firewall as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Cisco News

11.5 Forcepoint

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Firewall as a Service Product Offered

11.5.3 Forcepoint Firewall as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Forcepoint News

11.6 Fortinet

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Firewall as a Service Product Offered

11.6.3 Fortinet Firewall as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Fortinet News

11.7 Juniper

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Firewall as a Service Product Offered

11.7.3 Juniper Firewall as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Juniper News

11.8 Palo Alto

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Firewall as a Service Product Offered

11.8.3 Palo Alto Firewall as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Palo Alto News

11.9 WatchGuard

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Firewall as a Service Product Offered

11.9.3 WatchGuard Firewall as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 WatchGuard News

11.10 Zscaler

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Firewall as a Service Product Offered

11.10.3 Zscaler Firewall as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Zscaler News

……Continued

