Firefighting Hose Market Trends, Opportunities & Growth Forecast during 2018-2026

Firefighting hose is used to carry water or other fire extinguishers, like foam. The firefighting hose for outdoor application is connected to fire hydrant or fire engine, which aids in extinguishing the fire. The end user always demands for the corrosion resistant and durable products to use as firefighting hose. Manufacturers are investing in R&D to provide firefighting hose with less pricing and more durability. The end user preference and suppliers selection for firefighting hose is likely to increase the competition among manufacturers to provide more economical and durable firefighting hose in the forecast period. The Global Firefighting Hose Market is estimated to grow with the single digit CAGR over the forecast period, 2018-2027.

Growing Awareness among Consumers Likely to Boost Firefighting Hose Market

The growing industrialization and need for safety equipment is the driving factor for the firefighting hose market across the globe. The consumer awareness for the fire safety and techniques promotes the use of firefighting hose.

The growing demand for firefighting hose from municipality department, forestry department and industrial application is likely to contribute to the growth of the global firefighting hose market. The government provides subsidy on firefighting equipment to increase the adoption of firefighting safety measures at different industrial workstation. Also, some authorities and local government impose stringent regulations to take fire safety measures in industrial and commercial facilities, which is likely to boost the growth of firefighting hose market.

Demand for Industrial Firefighting Hose Market is growing at a significant rate

Firefighting hose can be segmented on the basis of product type as supply firefighting hose, attack hose, forestry hose, booster hose and suction hose.

Firefighting hose market can also be segmented on the basis of the material type as a natural fiber, synthetic fiber and elastomers. The modernization and economic cost of elastomer Firefighting hose is the main reason for the growth in the demand across the global Firefighting hose market.

The Firefighting hose market can be segmented on the basis of end-user application as municipal hose, industrial hose, and forestry hose. The industrial Firefighting hose has a considerable share in the global Firefighting hose market.

North America is expected to dominate in the Global Firefighting Hose Market

The global Firefighting hose market is segmented into Latin America, Western Europe, North America, Asia and Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Eastern Europe, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The regional segments also include emerging countries such as China, India, and Spain in the Firefighting hose market. Among the segmented regions, sales and demand for the Firefighting hose in North America is expected to hold a significant share in the global Firefighting hose market. The North America Firefighting hose market is growing due to the substantial growth in the food industry in the region.

Moreover, the significant growth of the bakery industry owing to the demand for economic and time-saving techniques in the developing regions, such as APEJ and Latin America, is expected to contribute to the growth of the global Firefighting hose market in the forecast period.

Manufacturers are promoting Firefighting hose in the Global Market

Some of the key players in the firefighting hose market are KFH Industries Company, Hydroflex Pipe (P) Ltd., Rawhide Fire Hose LLC, Sanexen Environmental Services Inc., NORTH AMERICAN FIRE HOSE CORPORATION, and other players in the global market.

The manufacturers’ optimization to offer automated techniques including Firefighting hose in the bakery industry, which is expected to boost the demand in the forecast period. Moreover, companies are investing in the research & development and also enhancing marketing strategy, which is projected to promote the growth of the global Firefighting hose market over the forecast period, 2018-2027.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Firefighting hose market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Firefighting hose market research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The Firefighting hose market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Firefighting hose market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Firefighting hose market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

