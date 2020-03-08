Firefighter Tape Market Promising Growth Opportunities over 2018-2028

Firefighter Tape Market Overview

Firefighter tape is a type of barricade tape that is used to isolate a particular area during or after a fire break out in order to keep public away from fire related risks such as air-borne particular mater, smoke inhalation, damaged structures, etc. Firefighter tape have bright background and pre-printed waning text in bold. There are various type of specification regarding the color of firefighter tape. These tapes are generally glossy on the surface and provide certain degree of reflection such as 60°. Firefighter tapes are usually applied on the apparel with fluorescent colored theme. Firefighter tapes finds application at construction sites, crime scene etc. OSHA and ANSI are some organization that provides specific norms regarding color and material of firefighter tape. For instance, red/ white color are used for fire prevention and protection in equipment, likewise blue/white is used for defective machinery. Fire fighter tapes able to withstand high temperatures while being effective in application. Selection of adhesives and combination of adhesives and backing material of the barricade tape play an important role in effectiveness of firefighter tape when it comes to high temperature application.

Firefighter Tape Market Dynamics

Growing building and construction industry is escalating the market growth. Unfortunately, increasing number of fire breakouts incidents is contributing in increased demand for firefighter tapes. The firefighter tape market growth is also accelerated by increasing awareness towards the employee safety. In addition to this, firefighter tapes are economic which again is boosting the market. Moreover, polyvinyl film firefighter tapes are durable, strong which is another factor in driving the market.

However, development of alternatives to firefighter tapes such as construction tapes, law enforcement tapes may absorb market share of firefighter tapes in the near future.

Firefighter Tape Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material used, global firefighter tape can be segmented as:

Polyvinyl

Polypropylene

Low density polyethylene

Nylon

Others

On the basis of thickness, global firefighter tape can be segmented as:

Below 100 microns

100-150 microns

Above 150 microns

On the basis of roll length, global firefighter tape can be segmented as:

Below 50 m

50-100 m

Above 100 m

On the basis of reflecting technology, global firefighter tape can be segmented as:

Prismatic

Glass bead reflection

Firefighter Tape Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, global firefighter tape market can be segmented into eight regions that are North & Latin America, Europe, East & South Asia, Emerging and Oceania. In developed regions, United States accounts for major share in the fire fighter tapes market owing to the greater number of fire related incidents in the regions. According to U.S. Fire Administration (USFA), total loss occurred due to fire breakout is approximately 23 billion in 2017. Whereas in developing countries, number of building and construction market is growing rapidly especially in GCC countries, India and China etc.

Firefighter Tape Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global firefighter tape market are mentioned below:

3M Company

ORAFOL Europe GmbH

Arlon Graphics, LLC

Nitto Denko Corporation

Brady Corporation

Godson Tapes Pvt. Limited.

Lares International

Advance Tapes International Ltd

Harris Industries, Inc.

Johnson Level & Tool Mfg. Co., Inc.

Firefighter Tape Market: Key Developments

Some of the key developments in the firefighter tape market are as follows:

In 2018, 3M company has increased its product portfolio by introducing elastic blend nonwoven tape for improved conformability and skin breathability.

In 2017, 3M completed the acquisition of Scott Safety – a premier safety solutions company

In August 2017, Brady’s Brand Protection business partnered with Kezzler and Honeywell to bring product authentication labeling and tracking to a leading industrial products.

Keson Industries merge with SOLA Measuring Tools which gave two level brands in the market. Basically both company launched a two-brand strategy that would deliver superior durability, unmatched accuracy and a better user experience.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the global firefighter tapes market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with firefighter tapes market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on firefighter tapes market segments and geographies.

