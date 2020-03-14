Fire Retardant Fabrics Market Global Industry Outlook by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast till 2029 | DowDuPont Inc., AMERICAN & EFIRD LLC

Fire Retardant Fabrics Market: Introduction

Industrially, the Fire Retardant Fabrics are produced through the surface treatment of the fabric during the finishing process which in turn impart the flame-retardant property within it. Prevalently, fire retardant fabrics are used in the manufacturing of the protective wears. Also, fire retardant fabrics find their application in the production of curtains, drapes, health care fabrics, tents, tarps, and military applications, among others. Generally, the Fire Retardant Fabrics are produced by incorporation of the fire resistance additives with man-made fibers or through synthesis of fire resistance copolymer with the fabric polymers

Fire Retardant Fabrics Market: Market dynamics

New developments and advancements in the manufacturing industry are propelling the use of Fire Retardant Fabrics across various applications such as protective wear, Coverings materials, etc. The protective wear segment alone dominates the fire retardant fabrics market and the segment is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, it has been observed that these fabrics are utilized for high-end upholstery applications, and the demand for these products is significant in the U.S. and EU-5 countries. In recent times, there have been considerable construction activities in European countries and GCC Countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Germany, the U.K. and Poland and Ukraine, which is estimated to drive the demand for Fire Retardant Fabric over the forecast period. Housing projects in these countries along with investments in nonresidential infrastructures, such as commercial and retail, offices, hotels & restaurants, hospitals, malls, and educational infrastructure, have been contributing to the expansion of cities and urban suburbs. This new construction market has been increasingly driving the upholstery market in the region and is expected to continue to contribute to demand growth of Fire Retardant Fabrics market over the next few years. Albeit the development prospects of fire retardant fabrics are decent, however, the cost is still the main concern, especially the prices of raw materials and energy are still high

Fire Retardant Fabrics Market: Segmentation

On the basis of the Base Material type, the global Fire Retardant Fabrics market is bifurcated into;

Cotton

Nylon

Aramid

Polyesters

Others

On the basis of application, the global Fire Retardant Fabrics market is bifurcated into;

Protective Wear

Upholstery

Tents and Coverings

Curtains and Drapes

Others

On the basis of Processing Methods, the global Fire Retardant Fabrics market is bifurcated into;

Woven

Non-woven

Knitted

Fire Retardant Fabrics Market: Regional outlook

Along with this, significant growth of the manufacturing sector in developing and developed countries have resulted in rising demand for Fire Retardant Fabrics in several application such as filtration, upholstery, and covering, among others. In terms of demand, the U.S. and EU-5 countries are a prominent markets for fire retardant fabrics. This is mainly attributed to increasing disposable income, stringent safety norms, the steady growth of the manufacturing sector, growth of the furniture industry and rising housing sectors, among others. Additionally, the quality of the fabric & ergonomics plays a decisive role in the selection. Thus, North America, followed by Europe Fire Retardant Fabrics market is expected to register steady CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, recent amendments in the safety norms and regulation in China have led to drive demand for fire retardant fabrics market. In the Asia Pacific region, China, ASEAN countries and India are expected to be a lucrative market for fire retardant fabrics. The construction and manufacturing sector in India are considered as one of the pillars of the Indian economy. According to the report published by WTTC, the construction sector in India contributed around 13% to the economy in 2016 and is expected to grow at a decent pace in the coming years. Thus, this significant growth of the manufacturing sector, the demand for Fire Retardant Fabrics market is expected to register healthy growth over the forecast period. In terms of

Fire Retardant Fabrics Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chains of global fire retardant fabric market are listed below;