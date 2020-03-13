Fire Hydrant System Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2017 – 2027

Fire Hydrant Systems Market: Introduction

Fire hydrant systems are a very important tool required by any industry or manufacturing plant to control on fire in the cases of emergencies. Basically, a fire hydrant system contains of the water pressurizing system which is distributed throughout the building using pipes and hoses. A typical fire hydrant system consists of components like, water storage tanks, pumps, pipes and valves, fire brigade booster, hydrant, landing valve and coupling, layflat fire hose and block plan. A fire hydrant system works on the principle of pressure drop. When the operator releases the hydrant valve, the water pressure goes down. To equalize this effect, pressure switch starts the booster pump which further draws the water from the source to increase the pressure in the system. The pressure thus formed is generally between 7 bar to 10 bar. This highly pressurized water is then directed to the seat of the fire to extinguish the same.

The fire hydrant systems are classified according to their drive configurations. The three predominant drive configurations are Diesel, Electric and Hybrid systems. As the name suggest, the diesel model uses diesel as a fuel for the operation of the fire hydrant system whereas its electricity in the case of electric drive configurations employed in the operation of these systems. Hybrid systems use both diesel and electricity for the purpose of operation. Every industry or corporate company needs to have fire safety measures installed at their premises. This is to ensure that no causalities are caused in case of emergencies. Therefore, there’s a huge requirement of fire hydrant systems in the global market. Although these systems are efficient, the efficiency of the same can be improvised by automating the systems as there is always a need of one or two persons to operate a fire hydrant system.

Fire Hydrant Systems Market: Market Dynamics

The fire hydrant systems market throughout the world is witnessing growth because of increase in service demands of the industrial users and commercial customers. Governments in various nations have decided to implement stern fire security guidelines, which has gradually led to tremendous demand for the fire hydrant systems. The growth of the global fire hydrant systems market is anticipated to grow at a decent pace in the coming years. The principal trend used in fire hydrant systems market is the application of smart nodes or wireless sensors. The newest trend in the market is to use least volume of water and more efficiently. Such efficiency is being achieved by the use of wireless sensors also known as smart nodes in the fire hydrant systems as the maintenance here is cheaper and the action is lightning fast.

Due to the strict implications regarding installation of the fire hydrant systems in the industries and the organizations, the market for such safety systems has a lot of scope in the near future. The startup India campaign in India has impacted into more startups thus more number of offices to be opened in coming years which will certainly need more fire safety systems to be incorporated. The market shows huge demand for the fire hydrant systems yet there are a few constrains which are needed to be considered. The main constrain being the installation and maintenance costs and secondly the need for tests and certifications. There is a need for more efficient and cost effective fire protection systems. Although this will affect the revenue of the fire hydrant systems market. The tests and certifications are however inevitable.

Fire Hydrant Systems Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, global fire hydrant systems market can be segmented into:

Wet barrel FHS

Dry barrel FHS

On the basis of operation, global fire hydrant systems market can be segmented into:

Diesel

Electric

Hybrid (Diesel/Electric)

On the basis of end-users, global fire hydrant systems market can be segmented into:

Industrial

Commercial

Fire Hydrant Systems Market: Regional Outlook

With the growing number of populations in countries in APAC region, more and more numbers of industries, hospitals, commercial complexes and residential buildings are expected to be built throughout the next few years. This certainly calls to the overflowing demand for the fire hydrant systems market in APAC region. Same is with North America. Although the population in this region which comprises of USA and Canada is much lower than that of India, North America and Europe dominate the fire hydrant systems market. But, the scope for growth opportunities in these mature industrial regions is less as compared to the developing counterparts in regions like APAC, Central and South America, Central and Eastern Europe, and the Middle East.

Fire Hydrant Systems Market: Key Players

Tyco Fire Products

K.B. Building Solutions

ZedEx Fire Services

Fire Hydrant Systems Pty Ltd

Akash Uni Safe Equipment

Waterous

Smith & Sharks

Minimax

