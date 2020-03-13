Fintech Market key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2016–2022

Kenneth Research has recently added a Market research study on Fintech Market 2022 which provides a complete comprehensive analysis including the data by Segmentations, by Geography and as well as the competitive landscape of the top 10 Vendors in this Market

The Fintech Market is likely to obtain substantial incremental $ opportunity between 2016 and 2022 as per the recent Market study conducted by Kenneth Research. This Fintech Market strategic report has been produced emphasizing upon various growth factors contributing towards the growth of this Market . This Market study speaks about the relation between in-dependent variable such as the Market and as well as the dependent variables which include the core macro-economic indicators such as population, GDP, personal disposable income and others. The business intelligence report also covers the challenges which may impact the growth of this Market in the long-run. Several prevailing trends have been analysed in this report which have strengthened the growth of the Market all across the globe.

The use of mobile devices and technology-based solutions is propelling the demand for financial and banking solutions, which can be accessed through personal devices. Banks and firms are investing heavily in technology-based solutions, competing with contemporary fintech companies. This is the key growth driver for the global fintech Market , which will pin its worth at approximately USD 305.7 Bn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 22.17% during the 2018-2023 period.

Service segment insights

The various services provided in the fintech sector are regtech, payment/billing, insurtech, money transfer/remittance, mortgage/real estate, and others (lending, capital Market , and wealth management). Among these segments, the payment/billing services will be the major growth driver in the global Market , leading to a revenue generation of USD 207.11 Bn by 2023. This growth can be attributed to contactless cards and the emergence of retail-focused fintech companies looking to expand the use of this functionality by taking it to every corner of commerce. Popularity of payment apps like GoUrl, Cayan, Stripe, and Amazon Pay, among customers and retailers, will further drive the Market . Regtech is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.05%, followed by payment/billing. This is mainly due to the implementation of new regulations pertaining to the fintech sector.

Technology segment insights

The major technologies involved in the fintech sector are artificial intelligence (AI), Blockchain, cryptography, biometrics and identity management, cyber-security, and robotic process automation (RPA). Major growth will be witnessed in the areas of AI and Blockchain, attracting major investments during the forecast period (2018-2023). AI interfaces and chatbots have redefined customer services, and its growing popularity will enable the AI-oriented fintech Market to expand at a CAGR of 21.72% during the 2018-2023 period. Blockchain-based fintech companies are also gaining traction, having received significant investments in 2018.

Regional insights

North America is the leading contributor to the global fintech Market and is expected to reach USD 80.8 Bn by 2023. However, the pace of growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to be the highest, expanding at a CAGR of 43.34% during the 2018-2023 period. The growth can be attributed to an increasing number of start-ups catering to most of the financial applications, including banking, insurance, and wealth management. In the APAC fintech Market , China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and India are the key contributing countries. Latin America (LATAM), on the other hand, is slowly emerging as one of the prominent regions in terms of fintech development, majorly driven by initiatives being undertaken in Mexico and Brazil.

Companies covered

Robinhood

Ant Financial

Paytm

Shanghai Lujiazui International Financial Asset Exchange

Oscar Insurance Corporation

Credit Karma

Kabbage

Atom Bank

Onfido

Uipath

The encryption solutions segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2022

Download and Get Sample PDF File of this Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085128

Don’t miss out on the business potential of Fintech Market

The key offerings in the report:

Evaluating the Market size of the global Fintech Market as well as the Market

Analysing various Market segmentations as well as forecasting the Market on the basis of geography which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa

Highlighting the factors impacting the growth of the Market which includes growth drivers, challenges, opportunities as well as trends

Examining competitive landscape of the leading companies on the basis of overview of the company, business strategy, product overview, risk analysis, recent developments and SWOT analysis.

Various statistical methods such as Covariance, Correlation, Regression and Coefficient of Determination (R square) analysis have been utilized to assess the Market performance and analyse the future outlook of the Market .

This Market study is definitely going to be useful and can be utilized as a valuable source of assistance for the investors, manufacturers related to the product, suppliers, distributors, investment banks, management consulting companies, regulatory and government bodies, research organizations, and forums.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of Market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the Market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the Market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the Market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/customization-request-10085128

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides Market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 Market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of Market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable Market research titles. As a global Market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various Market s with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic Market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Name: David

1412 Broadway,

21st Floor Suite,

New York NY 10018

Phone: +1313 462 0609

Email : [email protected]