FinTech Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis by Key Players, Segmentation, Consumption, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast By 2025

Global FinTech Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Financial technology (FinTech or fintech) is the new technology and innovation that aims to compete with traditional financial methods in the delivery of financial services.

FinTech market’ s growth is driven by the omnipresence of technology and innovation in the market which is helping the financial advisors to come up with new solutions to meet customers’ financial needs.

In 2018, the global FinTech market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global FinTech status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the FinTech development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Ant Financial

Adyen

Qudian

Xero

Sofi

Lufax

Avant

ZhongAn

Klarna

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

API

AI

Blockchain

Distributed Computing

Cryptography

Market segment by Application, split into

Financing

Asset Management

Payments

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global FinTech status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the FinTech development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of FinTech are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global FinTech Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 API

1.4.3 AI

1.4.4 Blockchain

1.4.5 Distributed Computing

1.4.6 Cryptography

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global FinTech Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Financing

1.5.3 Asset Management

1.5.4 Payments

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 FinTech Market Size

2.2 FinTech Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 FinTech Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 FinTech Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 FinTech Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global FinTech Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global FinTech Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global FinTech Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 FinTech Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players FinTech Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into FinTech Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…………………….

