Fingerprint Sensors Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022

This report studies the global Fingerprint Sensors market status and forecast, categorizes the global Fingerprint Sensors market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and other regions.

A fingerprint sensor captures extract biological features of the finger prints in the form of the live scan and compares it with existing biometric template stored in the database. Fingerprint sensors are used to provide authentication and authorization to the individual.

Finger print sensors are most commonly used biometric authentication system for commercial securities. Fingerprints provide reliable, fast and easy access to personal contact details, payment information, mails, location data and other form of encrypted data to authenticated person. Fingerprint sensors are now increasingly used in consumer electronics like smartphones, tablets and laptops and are expected to drive future market.

The growth of the fingerprint sensors market in APAC is attributed to the increase in demand for mobile devices, increased government projects in law enforcements, rapid urbanization, growing population, and the increasing disposable income.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Type

Area & Touch Sensors

Swipe Sensors

By Technology

Capacitive

Optical

Thermal

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Consumer Electronics

Government & Law Enforcement

Military, Defense, & Aerospace

Travel & Immigration

Banking & Finance

Commercial

Healthcare

Smart Homes

Others

