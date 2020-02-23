FinFET Technology Market Size, Key Players Analysis, Business Growth, Regional Trends, Development Status, Sales Revenue and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2023

Market Highlights:

FinFET has the capacity to reduce the voltage and increase the working rate of the chipset infused with it. These benefits allow the FinFET technology to be used in various electronic devices such as smartphones, television, and other consumer electronic devices. Thus, the rising demand for consumer electronics is driving the market growth. Similarly, the increasing demand of high-performance chips that reduce the current leakage during application is also driving the market. Moreover, increasing utilization of wearable products is also contributing in to the market growth as there is high demand for integrated and reduced size for devices. As the devices are becoming compact, the integrated circuits are also getting complex.

Major Key Players

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (Taiwan),

GlobalFoundries Inc. (US),

Samsung Electronics Corporation Ltd (South Korea),

United Microelectronics Corporation (Taiwan),

Intel Corporation (US),

Qualcomm Technologies Inc (US),

Arm Holdings PLC (UK),

MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan),

Xilinx Inc (US),

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (China)

According to MRFR, Globally, the FinFET Technology Market is expected to grow from USD 5.2 billion in 2017 to USD 34.33 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 37.8% during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The market for FinFET technology is considered to grow at a rapid rate. In October 2018, Synopsys, Inc. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) collaborated to develop portfolio of design ware IP for N7and FinFET process. In March 2016, Arm Limited and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited announced a multi-year agreement to collaborate to develope 7nm technology FinFET process technology for high-performance computing. The collaboration includes the technological advancement in FinFET technology which includes a design solution for future low-power, high-performance compute SoCs.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for FinFET technology is estimated to grow at a high rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of FinFET technology is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is the dominating region due to early adoption of FinFET technology. Additionally, the presence of various key vendors in the region such as Xilinx, Inc, Qualcomm Technologies Inc, Intel Corporation, GlobalFoundries Inc, and others and research and development centers in the region also drives the market as various developments are taking place to increase the working capacity of semiconductors. Moreover, the development of new consumer electronic devices is increasing which is fueling the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region as the demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones, computers, laptops, and others is increasing in the region. The automotive industry is expected to contribute to the market as FinFET technology is used as the emerging automotive applications for vehicle safety and automated driving that requires a combination of processing power and extreme reliability that FinFET provides. Thus, Asia-Pacific market is expected to dominate the FinFET market in the coming years.

Segmentation:

The global FinFET technology market has been segmented based on technology, product, end-user and region

By technology, the market is segmented into 7nm, 10nm, 14nm, 16nm, 20nm, and 22nm.

By product, the market is segmented into CPU (Central Processing Unit), SoC (System-on-Chip), FPGA (Field-Programmable Gate Array), GPU (Graphics Processing Unit), MCU (Micro Controller Unit), and Network Processor.

By end-user, the market is segmented into consumers electronics, automotive, high-end networks and others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

