FINFET TECHNOLOGY MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 FinFET Technology Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

A Fin Field-effect transistor (FinFET) is a MOSFET tri-gate transistor built on a substrate where the gate is placed on two, three, or four sides of the channel or wrapped around the channel, forming a double gate structure. These devices have been given the generic name “finfets” because the source/drain region forms fins on the silicon surface. The FinFET devices have significantly faster switching times and higher current density than the mainstream CMOS technology.

North America accounted for the majority market share of the overall FinFET technology market in 2017.

The global FinFET Technology market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on FinFET Technology volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall FinFET Technology market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

TSMC

Samsung

Intel

GlobalFoundries

United Microelectronics

Qualcomm

MediaTek

ARM

Xilinx

SMIC

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3780016-global-finfet-technology-market-research-report-2019

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Technology

22nm

20nm

16nm

14nm

10nm

7nm

By Product

CPU

SoC

FPGA

GPU

MCU

Network Processor

Segment by Application

Smartphones

Computers and Tablets

Wearables

High-End Networks

Automotive

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3780016-global-finfet-technology-market-research-report-2019

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

1 FinFET Technology Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of FinFET Technology

1.2 FinFET Technology Segment By Technology

1.2.1 Global FinFET Technology Production Growth Rate Comparison By Technology (2014-2025)

1.2.2 22nm

1.2.3 20nm

1.2.4 16nm

1.2.5 14nm

1.2.6 10nm

1.2.7 7nm

1.3 FinFET Technology Segment by Application

1.3.1 FinFET Technology Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Smartphones

1.3.3 Computers and Tablets

1.3.4 Wearables

1.3.5 High-End Networks

1.3.6 Automotive

1.4 Global FinFET Technology Market by Region

1.4.1 Global FinFET Technology Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global FinFET Technology Market Size

1.5.1 Global FinFET Technology Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global FinFET Technology Production (2014-2025)

2 Global FinFET Technology Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global FinFET Technology Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global FinFET Technology Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global FinFET Technology Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers FinFET Technology Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 FinFET Technology Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 FinFET Technology Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 FinFET Technology Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global FinFET Technology Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global FinFET Technology Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global FinFET Technology Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America FinFET Technology Production

3.4.1 North America FinFET Technology Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe FinFET Technology Production

3.5.1 Europe FinFET Technology Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China FinFET Technology Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China FinFET Technology Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan FinFET Technology Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan FinFET Technology Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global FinFET Technology Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global FinFET Technology Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America FinFET Technology Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe FinFET Technology Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China FinFET Technology Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan FinFET Technology Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global FinFET Technology Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global FinFET Technology Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global FinFET Technology Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global FinFET Technology Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global FinFET Technology Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global FinFET Technology Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global FinFET Technology Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in FinFET Technology Business

7.1 TSMC

7.1.1 TSMC FinFET Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 FinFET Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 TSMC FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Samsung

7.2.1 Samsung FinFET Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 FinFET Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Samsung FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Intel

7.3.1 Intel FinFET Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 FinFET Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Intel FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 GlobalFoundries

7.4.1 GlobalFoundries FinFET Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 FinFET Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 GlobalFoundries FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 United Microelectronics

7.5.1 United Microelectronics FinFET Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 FinFET Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 United Microelectronics FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Qualcomm

7.6.1 Qualcomm FinFET Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 FinFET Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Qualcomm FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 MediaTek

7.7.1 MediaTek FinFET Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 FinFET Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 MediaTek FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 ARM

7.8.1 ARM FinFET Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 FinFET Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 ARM FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Xilinx

7.9.1 Xilinx FinFET Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 FinFET Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Xilinx FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 SMIC

7.10.1 SMIC FinFET Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 FinFET Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 SMIC FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India