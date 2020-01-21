FINFET FPGA 2018 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

FinFET, also known as Fin Field Effect Transistor, is a type of non-planar or “3D” transistor used in the design of modern processors.

In 2017, the global FinFET FPGA market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global FinFET FPGA status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the FinFET FPGA development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Intel (U.S.)

TSMCLtd. (Taiwan)

Samsung (South Korea)

Xilinx (U.S.)

NVIDIA (U.S.)

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3497185-global-finfet-fpga-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

22nm

20nm

16nm

14nm

10nm

7nm

Market segment by Application, split into

Smartphones

Computers and Tablets

Wearables

High-End Networks

Automotive

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3497185-global-finfet-fpga-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global FinFET FPGA Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 22nm

1.4.3 20nm

1.4.4 16nm

1.4.5 14nm

1.4.6 10nm

1.4.7 7nm

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global FinFET FPGA Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Smartphones

1.5.3 Computers and Tablets

1.5.4 Wearables

1.5.5 High-End Networks

1.5.6 Automotive

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 FinFET FPGA Market Size

2.2 FinFET FPGA Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 FinFET FPGA Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 FinFET FPGA Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Intel (U.S.)

12.1.1 Intel (U.S.) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 FinFET FPGA Introduction

12.1.4 Intel (U.S.) Revenue in FinFET FPGA Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Intel (U.S.) Recent Development

12.2 TSMCLtd. (Taiwan)

12.2.1 TSMCLtd. (Taiwan) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 FinFET FPGA Introduction

12.2.4 TSMCLtd. (Taiwan) Revenue in FinFET FPGA Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 TSMCLtd. (Taiwan) Recent Development

12.3 Samsung (South Korea)

12.3.1 Samsung (South Korea) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 FinFET FPGA Introduction

12.3.4 Samsung (South Korea) Revenue in FinFET FPGA Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Samsung (South Korea) Recent Development

12.4 Xilinx (U.S.)

12.4.1 Xilinx (U.S.) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 FinFET FPGA Introduction

12.4.4 Xilinx (U.S.) Revenue in FinFET FPGA Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Xilinx (U.S.) Recent Development

12.5 NVIDIA (U.S.)

12.5.1 NVIDIA (U.S.) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 FinFET FPGA Introduction

12.5.4 NVIDIA (U.S.) Revenue in FinFET FPGA Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 NVIDIA (U.S.) Recent Development

Continued…..

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3497185-global-finfet-fpga-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025