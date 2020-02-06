Financial Sponsor/Syndicated Loans Market | Key Players Analysis and Market Outlook 2025

Financial sponsor/ syndicated loans services market includes finding lenders to finance large projects. The borrower can be a company, or government. The loan can be of fixed amount, credit line or a combination of both. Investment banking companies either charge clients fixed fees or a proportion of the loan value.
Blockchain distributed ledger system is trending in the syndicated loans market as a platform to track activities and meet compliance requirements in a better way. It helps the banks to spread out tasks like local compliance and link them to a single customer block. This system also helps to reduce the complexity and efforts required to comply with local taxation and lowers the cost of meeting regulatory requirements of syndicated lending.
In 2018, the global Financial Sponsor/Syndicated Loans market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Financial Sponsor/Syndicated Loans status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Financial Sponsor/Syndicated Loans development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
JPMorgan
Barclays
Goldman Sachs
Credit Suisse
Bank Of America Merrill Lynch
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Underwritten Deal
Club Deal
Best-Efforts Syndication Deal
Market segment by Application, split into
Banks
Non-Banking Financial Institutions
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
