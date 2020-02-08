Financial Fraud Detection Software Market: Global Analysis, Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth Analysis, and Forecast to 2019-2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Financial Fraud Detection Software -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database

— Financial Fraud Detection Software Industry

Description

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Financial Fraud Detection Software market is expected to grow from $XX million in 2016 to reach $XX million by 2022 with a CAGR of XX%. Increasing growth in internet transactions, growing fraudulent activities, and raising mobile banking transactions are some of the factors boosting the market growth. In addition, recent developments in fraud detection software, raising adoption of big data analytics are propelling the market growth. However, lack of skilled professionals, high deployment of software costs is impeding the market growth.

North America accounted for the largest share in the financial fraud detection software market. Increasing awareness about the benefits of fraud detection is expected to drive the market in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth on account of rising concerns of safety & security and increasing government projects.

Some of the key players in global financial fraud detection software market includeACTICO GmbH, AimBrain, CipherCloud, Digital Resolve, Easy Solutions,Inc., Experian Information Solutions, Inc., FraudLabs Pro, Gemalto NV, Global Vision Systems, Kount Inc., Oracle, Riskified Ltd., SAS, SEKUR.me, SIGNIFYD Inc, and ValidSoft.

Deployment types Covered:

• Claim Frauds

• Credit/Debit Card Fraud

• Identity Theft

• Money Laundering

• Subscription Frauds

• Wire Transfer Fraud

End Users Covered:

• Educational Institutions

• Financial Enterprises

• Government

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing Sector

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

… https://marketersmedia.com/financial-fraud-detection-software-market-global-analysis-market-share-size-trends-growth-analysis-and-forecast-to-2019-2023/482606

8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies

9 Company Profiling

9.1 ACTICO GmbH

9.2 AimBrain

9.3 CipherCloud

9.4 Digital Resolve

9.5 Easy Solutions,Inc.

9.6 Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

9.7 FraudLabs Pro

9.8 Gemalto NV

9.9 Global Vision Systems

9.10 Kount Inc.

9.11 Oracle

9.12 Riskified Ltd.

9.13 SAS

9.14 SEKUR.me

9.15 SIGNIFYD Inc

9.16 ValidSoft

Continued…

