FINANCIAL ANALYTICS SOFTWARE MARKET 2019: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

Financial Analytics Software creates on-the- spot analysis, which answers specific business questions of enterprises and forecasts future financial scenarios. The businesses, projects, budgets, and other finance-related entities of an enterprise are evaluated to determine the performance and suitability.

In 2018, the global Financial Analytics Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Oracle

SAP

TIBCO Software

Fair Isaac Corporation

SAS Institute

Zoho Corporation

Alteryx

Teradata

Qlik

GoodData

MicroStrategy

Tableau Software

Rosslyn Data Technologies

This report focuses on the global Financial Analytics Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Financial Analytics Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Financial Analytics Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Financial Analytics Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Financial Analytics Software Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Financial Analytics Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Oracle

12.2.1 Oracle Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Financial Analytics Software Introduction

12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Financial Analytics Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.3 SAP

12.3.1 SAP Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Financial Analytics Software Introduction

12.3.4 SAP Revenue in Financial Analytics Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 SAP Recent Development

12.4 TIBCO Software

12.4.1 TIBCO Software Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Financial Analytics Software Introduction

12.4.4 TIBCO Software Revenue in Financial Analytics Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 TIBCO Software Recent Development

12.5 Fair Isaac Corporation

12.5.1 Fair Isaac Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Financial Analytics Software Introduction

12.5.4 Fair Isaac Corporation Revenue in Financial Analytics Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Fair Isaac Corporation Recent Development

12.6 SAS Institute

12.6.1 SAS Institute Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Financial Analytics Software Introduction

12.6.4 SAS Institute Revenue in Financial Analytics Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 SAS Institute Recent Development

12.7 Zoho Corporation

12.7.1 Zoho Corporation Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Financial Analytics Software Introduction

12.7.4 Zoho Corporation Revenue in Financial Analytics Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Zoho Corporation Recent Development

12.8 Alteryx

12.8.1 Alteryx Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Financial Analytics Software Introduction

12.8.4 Alteryx Revenue in Financial Analytics Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Alteryx Recent Development

12.9 Teradata

12.9.1 Teradata Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Financial Analytics Software Introduction

12.9.4 Teradata Revenue in Financial Analytics Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Teradata Recent Development

12.10 Qlik

12.10.1 Qlik Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Financial Analytics Software Introduction

12.10.4 Qlik Revenue in Financial Analytics Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Qlik Recent Development

12.11 GoodData

12.12 MicroStrategy

12.13 Tableau Software

12.14 Rosslyn Data Technologies

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

