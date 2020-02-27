FINANCE SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, TECHNOLOGY, GROWTH AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Finance Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Finance Software development in United States, Europe and China.
Financial software or financial system software is special application software that records all the financial activity within a business organization. Basic features of this system not only includes all the modules of accounting software like accounts payable, accounts receivable, ledger, reporting modules and payroll but also to explore alternative investment choices and calculate statistical relationships.Features of the system may vary depending on what type of business it is being used for. Primarily, the goal of the financial software is to record, categorize, analyze, compile, interpret and then present an accurate and updated financial dates for every transaction of the business.
In 2017, the global Finance Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.9% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Intuit
Sage
SAP
Oracle (NetSuite)
Microsoft
Infor
Epicor
Workday
Unit4
Xero
Yonyou
Kingdee
Acclivity
FreshBooks
Intacct
Assit cornerstone
Aplicor
Red wing
Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Linux
Windows
iOS
Android
Market segment by Application, split into
Pipeline Tracking
Fund Management
Asset Managements
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
