Filter Membrane Market Projected To Touch US$ 33.0 Billion By 2021

“Filter Membrane Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021”

The filter membrane market has been segmented by type into polymeric membrane and ceramic membrane among others. Over the forecast period, the ceramic membrane is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in overall filter membrane market owing to its properties such as longer life expectancy and effective separation combined with high chemical and physical stability. The filter membranes find their applications in industrial and commercial applications due to their advantages such as porosity, durability, stability, selectivity and permeability.

The global market of filter membrane witnessed a significant market share in terms of revenue in 2015 and is anticipated to reach progressive market valuation of around USD 33.0 Billion by the end of 2021 with substantial compound annual growth rate of 9.6% over the forecast period. The properties of filter membrane in purification and distillation in wastewater treatment combined with enhancing the shelf life of food & beverages is anticipated to drive the growth of filter membrane market with noteworthy revenue by the end of the forecast period.

In the regional segment, Asia-Pacific dominated the global filter membrane market by holding an approximate share of 37.4% in the year 2015 and is expected to dominate the market with highest compound annual growth rate over the period 2015-2021. North America is estimated to grow with modest compound annual growth rate of 7.3% over the forecast period with the U.S holding the largest market share in the region. Further, Europe market of filter membrane is expected to grow with mature compound annual growth rate of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Treated Water in Industrial Applications

The growing government regulations for recycling and reuse of waste water combined with rising demand for filter membranes for treated water in various industrial applications along with sewage and ground water treatment is anticipated to supplement the growth of the filter membrane market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of usage and expensive support services are estimated to restrain the market growth in the near future.

The report titled “Filter Membrane Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021” delivers detailed overview of the filter membrane market in terms of market segmentation by type, technology, by application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the filter membrane market which includes company profiling of The DOW Chemical Company, Hyflux Ltd., LG Water Solutions, Toray Industries Inc., GE Water & Process Technologies, Koch Membrane Systems Inc. and others.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the filter membrane market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

