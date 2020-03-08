Film Forming Starches Market Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2018 – 2028

Film Forming Starches Market Outlook:

Starch is a polymeric carbohydrate that contains a number of glucose units that are joined by glycosidic bonds. These starch can be extracted from a number of staple foods that include rice, wheat, corn, potato, cassava, and others. The starch contains two types of molecules namely helical amylose and branched amylopectin. These molecules offer a range of functioning and properties and one such property is the formation of the films. The film forming starches are used to form edible coatings and films that are used for the protection purpose of food products and pharmaceutical items from the oxygen and moisture invasion, along with carrying antimicrobial and colorants, flavouring, and leavening agents. These film forming starches are renewable biopolymers and are produced massively worldwide across every region. Hence, film forming starches are economical as compared to other film and coating forming substances owing to the easy availability and processing of starches across the globe. The flexibility and strength of these films depends upon the amylose content in the film forming starches which depends upon the source from which the film forming starch has been derived. A high amylose content in the film forming starches leads to better crystallization of the molecules, thus, leading to an enhanced and firm film.

Surge in the Demand for Film Forming Starches Owing to its Biodegradable and Renewable Nature

One of the key driving factors for the market of film forming starches market is the easy availability of the film forming starches in almost every region owing to the sources that are produced in almost every regions such as potato, corn, rice, wheat, etc. Along with the easy availability comes low costing of the film forming starches in comparison to other film forming substances, thus increasing the demand for the film forming starches. Further, consumers are increasingly shifting their preference towards natural and organic food products, with an intense focus on the various health benefits these film forming starches offer. Consumers are inclining towards organically produced goods, and this has been dramatically increasing over the last few decades, owing to increasing awareness. The sales of the film forming starches are expected to continue to show double-digit growth during the forecast period. In addition, the biodegradable nature of the film forming starches have further elevated its demand globally owing to the rising awareness among consumers for renewable and environment-friendly substances. The native and modified film forming starches have received considerable attention for biodegradable films formulation due to their completely biodegradable nature, low cost, and edible characteristics.

Global Film Forming Starches Market: Market Segmentation:

On the basis of Source of Starch, the global film forming starches market has been segmented as:

Potato

Wheat

Corn

Cassava

Tapioca

Maize

Rice

On the basis of Product Type, the global film forming starches market has been segmented as:

Native Starch

Modified Starch

Starch derivatives & sweeteners

On the basis of End Use, the global film forming starches market has been segmented as:

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Others

On the basis of Form, the global film forming starches market has been segmented as:

Dry

Liquid

Global Film Forming Starches Market: Key Participants:

Some of the market participants in the global film forming starches market identified across the value chain include Cargill, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, and AGRANA Beteiligungs AG among others.

Opportunities for Participants in the Film Forming Starches Market:

There are widespread opportunities for players to grow in the film forming starches market owing to no significant market participant and growing demand and popularity among consumers for products that are biodegradable, renewable, and safe. In addition to this, the rapid growth of film forming starches is further elevated by several macroeconomic factors that include GDP, population growth, changing lifestyle and increasing the disposable income of the consumers, especially in developing nations. The companies in the film forming starches market should thus, invest in the markets of these developing regions with high disposable income of consumers those who are looking for and ready to afford the film forming starches products.

