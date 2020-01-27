Film Distribution Global Market 2018 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2025

This report focuses on the global Film Distribution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Film Distribution development in United States, Europe and China.

Film distribution is the process of making a movie available for viewing by an audience. This is normally the task of a professional film distributor, who would determine the marketing strategy for the film, the media by which a film is to be exhibited or made available for viewing, and who may set the release date and other matters. The film may be exhibited directly to the public either through a movie theater or television, or personal home viewing (including DVD, video-on-demand, download, television programs through broadcast syndication). For commercial projects, film distribution is usually accompanied by film promotion.

The key players covered in this study

Warner Bros.

Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

Walt Disney Studios

Universal Pictures

20th Century Fox

Paramount Pictures

Lionsgate Films

The Weinstein Company

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios

DreamWorks Pictures

China Film Group

Beijing Enlight Pictures

Huayi Brothers

Wanda Media

Polybona Films

Bandai Visual

Toho

Shochiku

Kadokawa Shoten

CBS Films

CJ Entertainment

Lotte Entertainment

De Laurentiis Entertainment Group

Aardman Animations

Artificial Eye

Axiom Films

Ayngaran International (Tamil films only)

Buena Vista International

Cinema International Corporation (CIC)

Columbia Pictures

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Type I

Type II

Market segment by Application, split into

Movie Theater

Television

Personal Home Viewing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Film Distribution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Film Distribution development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Film Distribution Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Type I

1.4.3 Type II

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Film Distribution Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Movie Theater

1.5.3 Television

1.5.4 Personal Home Viewing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Film Distribution Market Size

2.2 Film Distribution Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Film Distribution Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Film Distribution Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Film Distribution Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Film Distribution Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Film Distribution Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Film Distribution Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Film Distribution Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Film Distribution Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Film Distribution Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Film Distribution Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Film Distribution Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Continued…..

