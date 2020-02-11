Film Capacitor Market 2017: Future Growth Drivers & Opportunities

A film capacitor is a device that uses a thin plastic or paper film as the dielectric between the two metallic electrodes. The plastic film is drawn into a thin thickness on which the electrodes are placed. The entire assembly is then placed into a casing, which protects it from the external environment. Since capacitors are low-cost devices, plastic or paper is used as the dielectric. For further cost reduction, cheaper plastics can be used.

The analysts forecast the global film capacitor market to decline at a CAGR of (1.43%) during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global film capacitor market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of film capacitors to various OEMs such as automobile manufacturers, aerospace and defense manufacturers, and power and energy equipment manufacturers.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1815302-global-film-capacitor-market-2017-2021

The report, Global Film Capacitor Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Cornell Dubilier Electronics

• KEMET

• NICHICON

• Panasonic

• TDK

• XIAMEN FARATRONIC

Other prominent vendors

• AVX

• Hitachi Chemical

• Icel

• Shanghai Yinyan Electronic

• Suntan Capacitors

• Vishay Intertechnology

• WIMA

Market driver

• Increasing investments in R&D

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Increasing number of counterfeit products

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Development of smart grids

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1815302-global-film-capacitor-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

• Global film capacitor market

• Characteristics of film capacitors

• Major requirements of film capacitors

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

• Market overview

• Polyester film capacitor

• Polypropylene film capacitor

• PTFE

• Others

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

• Market overview

• AC applications

• DC applications

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• APAC

• EMEA

• Americas

PART 09: Key leading countries

• China

• US

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• Development of smart grids

• Increasing demand for high-temperature film capacitors

• Introduction of nanolayer film capacitors

..…..Continued

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1815302

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)