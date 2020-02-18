Filled Polypropylene Market 2018 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

This report studies the global Filled Polypropylene market status and forecast, categorizes the global Filled Polypropylene market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Polypropylene (PP), also known as polypropene, is a thermoplastic polymer used in a wide variety of applications. It is produced via chain-growth polymerization from the monomer propylene.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

SO.F.TER. S.r.l

Noble Polymers

KINGFA

Polystar Engineering Plastics (Shanghai)

Plastics Group of America

Europlas

Washington Penn

Polyrocks Chemical

Secharm

Suzhou Xinyite Plastic Technology

Qingdao Zhongxin Huamei Plastics

Ginar

Trinseo

Polylink Polymers (India)

Aaron Industries

Amco Polymers

A. Schulman

A.D. Compound

Eurostar Engineering Plastics

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Talc filled Polypropylene

Calcium Carbonate Filled Polypropylene

Glass-Filled Polypropylene

Mica-Filled Polypropylene

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automotive

Home appliances

Electronic parts

Office supplies and furniture

Construction materials

