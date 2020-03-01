Fifth Wheel Trailer Market – Upcoming Opportunities by 2028

Fifth wheel trailers have gained increased popularity as spacious recreational vehicles (RVs), complemented by their high ceilings, split-level design, and greater number of slide-out rooms. Despite been frowned upon on their size after their initial introduction to the market, fifth wheel trailers have gained widespread acceptance worldwide among consumers as well as for commercial purposes. Easy handling and enhanced comfort offered by fifth wheel trailers are key aspects that have driven their demand and sales across the globe.

Get Free Exclusive Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=723

Fifth wheel trailer sales continue to witness impact of varying prices in tandem with the customization requirements of end-users. Increased flexibility, along with the provision of a luxurious rig offers fifth wheel trailers with bi-level options, thereby driving their demand across the globe. Sensing varied requirements of end-users, manufacturers have introduced a wide range of fifth wheel trailer variants, which include hybrid travel trailer, tent camping trailer, and truck camper.

Leading manufacturers of fifth wheel trailer have been focusing on efficient equilibrium of weight of these vehicles with towing capacities of trucks. Development of the lightweight fifth wheel trailers, that offer increased fuel efficiency, have also been one of the key developmental focus areas of leading fifth wheel trailer manufacturers.

Growing Popularity for Camping and Traveling to Unleash Growth Opportunities in Asia and Europe

Leading fifth wheel trailer manufacturers such as Keystone Montana, Jayco Eagle, and Heartland Bighorns are focusing on designing innovative and intelligent fifth wheel trailers to offer an enhanced experience. According to the International Trade Association, Canada and Australia are likely to remain the largest markets for recreational vehicles and will offer lucrative growth opportunities to the key companies.

In addition to Australia and Canada, fifth wheel trailers will continue to gain popularity in Asia and Europe. Government in China is taking initiatives to develop recreational vehicles and campgrounds for promoting travel and tourism, which has opened various growth avenues for leading players. In addition, increasing number of campgrounds in Korea, Italy, and New Zealand have continued to attract travelers and tourists from various parts of the world. Growing popularity of camping in these countries has created significant growth opportunities for the leading producers and manufacturers.

Re-innovating Functionality, Quality, Design: Manufacturers to Focus on Offering a Technologically Immersive Experience

Diverse applications of the fifth wheel trailers have led manufacturers to develop application-specific trailers. As fifth wheel trailers witness significant demand for disaster management and addressing urgent healthcare requirements, leading manufacturers such as Grand Design and Keystone Monata are focusing on re-innovating the functionality, design, and quality as per the requirements of end-use industries. For instance, Grand Design has recently launched a range of innovative vehicles such as Reflection 150 series. This fifth wheel trailer offers towable features with spacious interiors and luxury features for customers.

In addition, major manufacturers are focusing on integrating secure and keyless locking systems in the fifth wheel trailers to offer convenience to the customers. For example, RVLock & Co. LLC has developed a range of keyless handles that are equipped with a keypad and wireless lock and unlock system. These advanced keyless access solutions can conveniently be installed in various trailers. Leading companies are incorporating novel and innovative solutions in the fifth wheel trailer to sustain their lead in the competitive market.

Global Approach: Online Rental Service Channels to Broaden Lucrative Growth Avenues

In order to expand their customer base, major companies are focusing on collaborating with the online rental service providers. Advances in technology and rapid adoption of smartphones among customers has created lucrative growth opportunities for the major firms. As customers prefer booking through smartphones and spending on quick vehicle rental services through online portals and applications, leading companies are concentrating on offering their services on these e-commerce channels.

Major companies are focusing on offering per hour and distance rental services at reasonable prices to the customers. Rentcentric.com, Mcrent.eu, Campanda.com, and Outdoorsy.com are some of the popular online portals providing quick and on-demand rental services. To offer convenience to the customers, the companies are also offering them lucrative deals and packages specifically for comfortable journey while traveling. For instance, Mcrent.eu offers rental services across Europe and also offers travel protection services at different stations. In addition, these rental service portals offer lucrative deals in different seasons. Through offering lucrative deals, leading companies are focusing on increasing their customer loyalty and attracting new ones.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=723

Green Certification and Labels: Leading Companies to Boost Their Brand Recognition and Increase Customer Loyalty

Government across various countries are implementing stringent regulations and taking initiatives to lower the emission level. To align with the government regulations, leading manufacturers are focusing on utilizing environment-friendly fuel replacements such as biofuels and hydrogen fuel cells. Leading manufacturers are also utilizing blended fuel, which includes 80% of the diesel and 20% of the biodiesel in replacement of fossil fuels to ensure lower emission level.

Major manufacturers such as Airstream, Coachmen, Featherlite Trailers, and Roadtrek have earned Green certification by the leading third-party green certification company, TRA Certification Inc. for manufacturing eco-smart recreational vehicle. As customers prefer spending on the brands that have earned an eco-friendly certification from TRA, leading manufacturers are focusing on improving their brand recognition by labeling their products as ‘Green Certified’.

In addition, a leading company Jayco Inc. announced that all the brands and products of the company have received ‘Green Certification’ by the TRA Certification Inc. Products offered by this company received Emerald ratings in three categories that include operation and maintenance, water efficiency, and indoor environment quality. Besides these products, the company received Gold ratings for energy and resource efficiency of the products. Through eco-friendly certifications and labels on the product, leading companies are focusing on attaining a competitive edge in the global market.

Valuable perspectives related to the current market developments and trends are encapsulated in the report, which provides the readers and investors a broader view of the global fifth wheel trailer market.

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.factmr.com/checkout/723/S

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @ https://www.factmr.com/report/723/fifth-wheel-trailer-market

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.factmr.com/