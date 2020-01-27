Field Service Management Market – Dynamic Business Environment during 2017 – 2025

Global Field Service Management Market: Overview

Field service management (FSM) refers to a system for streamlining field operations through a mobile-based workforce and usually entails the management of company resources used to service clients. FSM typically includes scheduling service orders, job scheduling, dispatching agents, tracking vehicle locations, and managing job status. FSM is used in a number of industries but is prevalent in those that require to manage installation, service and repairs of systems and equipment.

Companies usually employ mobile agents and contractors in areas such as waste management, telecommunications, public sector transportation, gas utilities, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), and healthcare industries.

Request Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=2036

Over the last decade, the field service management market has witnessed an unprecedented shift in operations propelled by developments in automation software and innovative models, such as IoT and cloud computing.

Global Field Service Management Market: Key Trends

The need for an effective centralized system for the management of various field services and soaring demand for real-time collaboration have propelled the field service management market. Coupled with this, the imperative for enhancing operational efficiency along with optimizing costs has boosted the market. In addition, the development of user-friendly and scalable solutions—on-premise as well as cloud-based—and the rising demand for predictive maintenance in industries have provided impetus to the FSM market.

Increasing adoption of cloud-based delivery models such as software-as-a-service (SaaS) amongst several enterprises, particularly by small businesses with constrained budget, is expected to fuel the market over the forecast period.

Global Field Service Management Market: Market Potential

The integration of FSM with big data analytics and the adoption of advanced analytic tools are anticipated to open up lucrative avenues, thereby expanding the market potential in future. Trimble Inc., based in California, recently announced that its FSM fleet and asset portfolio is now compatible with the new Association of Equipment Management Professionals (AEMP) 2.0, telematics standard, also known as ISO-15143-3, meant for data feeds.

Fleet managers can now adopt the new standard to allow data, inbound and outbound, to be exchanged with multiple asset tracking systems provided by telematics providers. All the information can be found in a standardized format, which will help businesses streamline service workflows. The AEMP 2.0 supports seamless two-way data exchange between its FSM solutions and its VisionLink offering–a web-based fleet and asset management software for construction equipment.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2036

This integration allows companies in the construction industry to obtain real-time information on construction machinery and vehicle fleet using a single system and in the same map. As a result, the FSM providers will enjoy greater flexibility to manage mixed fleet types. Furthermore, they will have access to a wealth of OEM equipment data, which will enable them to optimize maintenance schedules and boost customer services.

Global Field Service Management Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the Asia Pacific market offers a host of lucrative market avenues to players in the FSM market. The rapid adoption of FSM solutions by enterprises in emerging regions, such as India and China, has fuelled the regional market. In addition, the growing popularity of cloud service providers in developed nations, such as Singapore, and substantial investments in industrial infrastructure are expected to fuel the market over the forecast period.

North America is a prominent market for field service management providers and is poised to contribute significant revenue in the coming years. The growth in the market is attributed to constant modernization initiatives of companies using FSM solutions, adoption of innovation service models, and considerable technological advances, especially in the U.S.

Global Field Service Management Market: Competitive Analysis

Leading providers are actively offering robust and flexible end-to-end FSM solutions to reap significant competitive benefits over others. They are developing modular solutions containing multiple functionalities to attract various end users. Many providers are increasingly marketing their offerings on cloud-based models to target more SMEs.

Prominent players vying for a significant share in the field service management market include Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, IFS AB, Infor, Servicepower Technologies plc, IBM, ServiceMax, and Astea International, Inc.

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/field-service-management-market

About TMR Research

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050

Email: [email protected]