Field Service Management Market 2018 to 2024 Status and Trend by Leading Companies, Regional Outlook

Market Revenue and Segmentation Analysis:
The field service management market revenue is estimated to reach $3.18 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $6.98 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 17.06% during the forecast period 2018–2023. The solutions include schedule and dispatch, work order management, tracking and performance management, inventory management, billing and invoicing, and reporting and dashboards. The billing and invoicing solution segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to realize the potential of implementing the FSM solutions and maximize the productivity of the field workers.
The services types include deployment & integration, support and maintenance, and consulting. The deployment & integration holds the largest market size in services. The adoption of FSM solution is the highest in North America owing to an early adoption of technology and optimization of service processes. The cloud deployment mode offers enterprises to opt for SaaS on subscription basis rather than incurring costs on hardware and infrastructure. The Asia Pacific region holds a huge potential for the FSM vendors and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2018 – 2023.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report
The organization size includes large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprises will hold the larger market share in 2018, however the SMEs are expected to grow at higher CAGR. The service organizations are facing tremendous competition in the market and SMEs are facing a resource crunch. The FSM solutions will help SMEs to maximize the productivity of their limited workforce.
The industry vertical includes energy and utilities, manufacturing, telecom and IT, construction and real estate, healthcare and life sciences, transportation and logistics, BFSI and others. The FSM market is dominated by the North American vendors. The vendors from Europe are expected to follow North America and expand its reach to new customers. The manufacturing, energy and utilities, and telecom and IT, are the major contributors to the FSM market.
Regions Analysis:
The countries covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America. The countries covered are US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Sweden, Spain, China, India, Australia, Japan, Singapore, South Africa (RSA), United Arab Emirates (UAE), Brazil and Mexico.
Benefits and Vendors
The report contains an in-depth analysis of vendor profiles, which include financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views; and competitive landscape. Integration of technologies such as mobility, IoT, AI, and automation are expected to impact the FSM offerings in the market. Companies profiled in the report are Microsoft, Salesforce, IBM, SAP, Oracle, IFS, ClickSoftware, ServiceMax, ServicePower, and Jobber.
The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the “Field Service Management” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for companies to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.
Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.
Contact Us
Name: David
Phone: +1313 462 0609
Email : [email protected]