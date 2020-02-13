Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global Field Service Management (FSM) Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Field Service Management (FSM) Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Field service management software, or FSM software, is software designed to help manage most, if not all, of what the service business does. FSM software makes a lot of daily tasks easier to manage, and puts them in one place.
One of the key trends that will gain traction in the field service management (FSM) software market during the predicted period is the emergence of the IoT in FSM. The adoption of IoT-enabled devices in the field service industry enables enterprises to improve their services by monitoring equipment performance.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Astea International
ClickSoftware
IFS
Oracle
ServiceMax (GE Digital)
Accruent
Comarch
CORESYSTEMS
FieldAware
Infor
Key2Act (formerly WennSoft)
Microsoft
MSI Data
OverIT
Praxedo
Retriever Communications
ServicePower
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3272012-global-field-service-management-fsm-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises FSM software
Cloud-based FSM software
Market segment by Application, split into
Energy & Utilities
Telecom
Manufacturing
Healthcare
BFSI
Transportation & Logistics
Retail
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3272012-global-field-service-management-fsm-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Field Service Management (FSM) Software
1.1 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Overview
1.1.1 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.3 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market by Type
1.4 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market by End Users/Application
2 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Software Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Astea International
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 ClickSoftware
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 IFS
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 Oracle
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 ServiceMax (GE Digital)
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 Accruent
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 Comarch
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 CORESYSTEMS
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 FieldAware
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 Infor
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.11 Key2Act (formerly WennSoft)
3.12 Microsoft
3.13 MSI Data
3.14 OverIT
3.15 Praxedo
3.16 Retriever Communications
3.17 ServicePower
4 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Field Service Management (FSM) Software in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Field Service Management (FSM) Software
5 United States Field Service Management (FSM) Software Development Status and Outlook
6 Europe Field Service Management (FSM) Software Development Status and Outlook
7 China Field Service Management (FSM) Software Development Status and Outlook
8 Japan Field Service Management (FSM) Software Development Status and Outlook
Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Growth- Analysis to 2025
9 Southeast Asia Field Service Management (FSM) Software Development Status and Outlook
10 India Field Service Management (FSM) Software Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.2 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
12 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Dynamics
12.1 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Opportunities
12.2 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
Continued…..
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com