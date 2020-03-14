Field Service Management (FSM) Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

This report analyzes the global field service management market by component (solutions, services), deployment (cloud, on-premise), organization size (small & medium enterprise, large enterprise), and by vertical (manufacturing); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global field service management market is expected to reach USD 5.59 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period 2018 – 2023.

The major players in global field service management market include:

Capterra (US)? Accurent (US)? Acumatica Inc. (US)? Astea International Inc. (US)? Click Software (US)? Comarch SA (Poland)? Field Aware (US)? IBM Corporation (US)? IFS(Sweden)? Infor (US)? Microsoft Corporation (US)? Oracle Corporation (US)? Salesforce.com (US)? SAP SE (Germany)? OverIT (Italy)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

America

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

On the basis of component, the global field service management market has been categorized into the following segments:

? Solutions

? Services

On the basis of deployment, the global field service management market has been categorized into the following segments:

Cloud

? On-Premise

On the basis of organization size, the global field service management market has been categorized into the following segments:

Small & Medium enterprise

? Large enterprise

On the basis of vertical, the global field service management market has been categorized into the following segments:

Manufacturing

Research Methodology

Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

