Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Production Value, Gross Margin Analysis, Sales, Demand, and Global Research Report 2023

With the telecom sector proactively focusing on expanding network bandwidth, there is a sharp rise in demand for advanced integrated circuit systems such as FPGA. Current value of the global Field-Programmable Gate Array FPGA Market is estimated at over USD 1,800 Mn. The market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.87% between 2018 and 2023. FPGA is witnessing a fast adoption also due to its superior features, it is quickly replacing traditional circuit systems.

This MRFR report includes a detailed analysis of the global filed-programmable gate array (FPGA) market. It also covers a revenue analysis for seven years which ends in 2025. A comprehensive discussion is conducted on all the pertinent market factors. The scope of discussion also covers different types of FPGA configuration such as low-end FPG, mid-range FPGA and high-end FPGA. A revenue analysis is also available based on various FPGA node size. The FPGA technologies discussed in the report are SRAM, FLASH and Antifuse Technologies. Application area for FPGA considered in the report are FPGA synthesis flow, Applied cryptography, Algorithmic cryptographic security and others.

The key players in the market of FPGA are- XILINX INC. (U.S.), Intel (U.S.), Microsemi Corporation (U.S.), Achronix (U.S.), e2v (U.K.), Lattice Semiconductor (U.S.), QuickLogic (U.S.), Atmel (U.S.), Nallatech (U.S.) among others.

The segmental analysis of the global field-programmable gate array (FPGA) market has been conducted on the basis of configuration, node size, technology, and application.

On the basis of configuration, the market has been segmented into low-end FPGA, mid-range FPGA, and high-end FPGA. Among these, the low-end FPGA segment holds the dominant share of the global market. The segment is expected to reach a valuation of USD 1,535.4 Mn by 2025-end. Advantages such as low power consumption, low density and low complexity per chip has made low-end FPGAs a sought-after component. The mid-range FPGA segment account for the second largest market and is expected witness a sound growth over the next couple of years.

On the basis of node size, the market has been segmented into less than 28 nm, 28–90 nm, and more than 90 nm. The 28-90 nm segmented accounts for the largest market share. In 2017, the segment was valued at USD 842.9 Mn and is expected to surge at a CAGR of 10.61% during the assessment period. Meanwhile, the less than 28 nm segment is expected to exhibit a relatively higher CAGR till 2025.

On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented into SRAM, FLASH, and Antifuse technologies. The SRAM segment is expected to retain its dominant position in 2019 and beyond. Currently, the segment is valued at over USD 700 Mn and projected to increase at a CAGR of 9.77% during the assessment period. The FLASH segment is expected to increase at the highest CAGR.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into FPGA synthesis flow, applied cryptography, algorithmic cryptographic security, and others. The FPGA synthesis flow segment accounts for the predominant market share and the trend is likely to continue throughout the review period. Currently, the segment is valued at over USD 600 Mn and is expected to reach USD 1,291.5 Mn by the year 2025, reflecting a healthy CAGR.

The global field programmable gate array market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific holds a major market share for the global field programmable gate array. The growth is expected to continue through the forecast period. The presence of robust technology and increase in usage of consumer electronic products are primarily considered as the growth factors in the region. North America is estimated to have a significant market share during the forecast period. The increase in data centers and their applications along with high demands for network expansion in telecommunication sector are driving the market in this region.

Technology Investors

System Integrators

OEM Manufacturers

Semiconductor equipment manufacturers

Research Firms

Government Agencies

Raw Material sup[plies

