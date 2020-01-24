Field Force Automation Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2025

This report studies the global Field Force Automation market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Field Force Automation market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

FFA employs a combination of technologies to gather information in real time. The solution makes use of devices, such as PCs, tablets, mobile phones, PDAs, and wireless devices to collect and report data from the field to back-end systems (CRM, ERP, or accounting systems) through wireless connectivity.

In the retail sector, improving customer interaction and productivity is of prime importance. FFA solutions provide real-time access to manage warehouse inventory and settlements with customers. In the construction sector, the implementation of these solutions has smoothened the management of construction processes in a cost-effective manner. Thanks to these developments the retail and construction sectors are anticipated to post robust growth during the forecast period.

The Americas emerged as the leading region in the global FFA market. It is attributed to the increased need to keep track of profitability from service contracts. Ongoing advances in technology, new participants, and more educated customers have boosted revenues in the North American market. Also, an aging workforce, challenges in knowledge-transfer for new employees, and the pressure to reduce headcount to cut costs are propelling market growth.

In 2017, the global Field Force Automation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wi-Fi

3G

GPRS

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail and Construction

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Telecommunications

Transportation

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Field Force Automation in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

