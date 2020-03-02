Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market Outlook 2017-2023: SPX Cooling Technologies, ENEXIO Management GmbH, Mesan

The global field-erected cooling tower market is projected to have a huge number of developments throughout the forecast period, owing to incessant technological advancements in the energy sector, coupled with growing power demand. The market is likely to have high expansion activities by multinational and well-established firms. Mergers and acquisitions are expected to be seen during the forecast period with several contracts and agreements between top Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies and Government across the globe.
The field-erected cooling tower is specially designed for its broader application in large extent capacity of heat rejection systems, such as power plants, steel processing plants, and petrochemical plants. Field-erected cooling towers are larger in size as compared to the conventional package type cooling tower. A normal field-erected cooling tower consists of pultruded structural components utilized throughout the cooling tower, which produces an engineered framework of unsurpassed quality, reliability, and safety.
Competitive Dashboard:
The key players of global field-erected cooling tower market are SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), ENEXIO Management GmbH (Germany), Hamon & Cie (International) SA (Belgium), Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc. (U.S.), Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd. (India), Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (U.S.), Brentwood Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Delta Cooling Towers P. Ltd. (India), Evapco, Inc. (U.S.), International Cooling Tower Inc. (U.S.), Mesan (U.S.), Evaptech, Inc. (U.S.), Composite Cooling Solutions, L.P. (U.S), Cycro, inc. (U.S.), and STAR Cooling Towers (U.S.).
Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market Segmentation:
Global field-erected cooling tower market has been segmented based on type, design, end-user, and region.
Global Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market, By Type
- Wet
- Dry
- Hybrid
Global Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market, By Design
- Natural Draft
- Forced Draft
- Induced Draft
Global Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market, By End-User
- Power Generation
- Petrochemicals & Oil & Gas
- Iron & Steel & Metallurgy
- Paper Mills
Global Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market, By Regions
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Rest of the World
Scope of the Report
This study provides an overview of the global field-erected cooling tower market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the field-erected cooling tower market by its type, by design, by end-user and by region.
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Definition
2.2.2 Research Objective
2.2.3 Assumptions
2.2.4 Limitations
2.3 Research Process
2.3.1 Primary Research
2.3.2 Secondary Research
2.4 Market Size Estimation
2.5 Forecast Model
3 Market Landscape
3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
3.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
3.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes
3.1.5 Segment Rivalry
3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Market Opportunities
4.5 Market Trends
5 Global Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Wet
5.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
5.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
5.3 Dry
5.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
5.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
5.4 Hybrid
5.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
5.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
6 Global Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market, By Design
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Natural Draft
6.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
6.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
6.3 Forced Draft
6.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
6.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
6.4 Induced Draft
6.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
6.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
Continue…
