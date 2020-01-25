Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market: Global Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast by 2023

The Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market Report: 2019 provides key tactics followed by leading Field-Erected Cooling Tower industry manufactures and Sections Of Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market like, product specifications, capacity, production value, Feasibility Analysis, Major Types as well as applications. The report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

This research report for Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market explore different topics such as product scope, product market by end users or application, product market by region, market size for the specific product, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, Market Effect Factors Analysis, market size forecast, and more. The research gives a forecast for the Field-Erected Cooling Tower industry till the year 2023.

About Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market:

Field-Erected Cooling Tower market size will grow from USD 1.86 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.43 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 4.6%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2019 to 2023.The growth of this market is attributed to increasing energy demand and steady economic development along with industrialization in developing countries, such as China, Brazil, and India.Among various end-users for which field-erected cooling towers are employed, the power generation segment is expected to be the largest market. Field-erected cooling towers are generally used to reject the heat to the atmosphere generated during various industrial processes. Increasing deployment and replacement of oil cooling towers in the power industry is also likely to drive the field-erected cooling towers market.The wet type field-erected cooling towers market is projected to be the largest segment, on the basis of type of field-erected cooling towers from 2019 to 2023. The reason behind the same would be increasing power demand from emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan where there is a steady increase in the installation of power plants. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for wet field-erected cooling towers, and is expected to hold more than two-fifth of the total market share during the forecast period.