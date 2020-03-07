Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market 2019 by Top Industries – SPX Cooling Technologies, ENEXIO Management GmbH, Baltimore Aircoil Company

Global Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market Scenario
The global field-erected cooling tower market is projected to have a huge number of developments throughout the forecast period, owing to incessant technological advancements in the energy sector, coupled with growing power demand. The market is likely to have high expansion activities by multinational and well-established firms. Mergers and acquisitions are expected to be seen during the forecast period with several contracts and agreements between top Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies and Government across the globe.
The global field-erected cooling tower market is expected to witness a phenomenal growth during the forecast period. The considerable growth in the power sector with population boom, along with rise in energy demand has propelled the field-erected cooling tower market in various regions. The growth is primarily credited to upgrades in utility infrastructure, growing investments in industrial sector, and related government regulations in various countries, which is likely to continue during the forecast period.
Leading Players:
- SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc. (U.S.),
- ENEXIO Management GmbH (Germany),
- Hamon & Cie (International) SA (Belgium),
- Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc. (U.S.),
- Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd. (India),
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (U.S.),
- Brentwood Industries, Inc. (U.S.),
- Delta Cooling Towers P. Ltd. (India),
- Evapco, Inc. (U.S.),
- International Cooling Tower Inc. (U.S.),
- Mesan (U.S.),
- Evaptech, Inc. (U.S.),
- Composite Cooling Solutions, L.P. (U.S),
- Cycro, inc. (U.S.), and
- STAR Cooling Towers (U.S.).
Global Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market Segments Analysis
The global field-erected cooling tower market has been segmented based on type, design, end-user, and region.
Global Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market, By Type
- Wet
- Dry
- Hybrid
- By Design
- Natural Draft
- Forced Draft
- Induced Draft
Global Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market, By End-User
- Power Generation
- Petrochemicals & Oil & Gas
- Iron & Steel & Metallurgy
- Paper Mills
Global Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market, By Regions
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Rest of the World
Scope of the Report
This study provides an overview of the global field-erected cooling tower market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the field-erected cooling tower market by its type, by design, by end-user and by region.
Table Of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Definition
2.2.2 Research Objective
2.2.3 Assumptions
2.2.4 Limitations
2.3 Research Process
2.3.1 Primary Research
2.3.2 Secondary Research
2.4 Market Size Estimation
2.5 Forecast Model
3 Market Landscape
3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
3.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
3.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes
3.1.5 Segment Rivalry
3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Market Opportunities
4.5 Market Trends
Continue…
List Of Tables
Table 1 Global Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market: By Region, 2017-2023
Table 2 North America Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market: By Country, 2017-2023
Table 3 Europe Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market: By Country, 2017-2023
Table 4 Asia-Pacific Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market: By Country, 2017-2023
Table 5 RoW Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market: By Country, 2017-2023
Table 6 Global Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market By Type , By Regions, 2017-2023
Continue…..
List Of Figures
Figure 1 Research Process Of MRFR
Figure 2 Top Down & Bottom Up Approach
Figure 3 Market Dynamics
Figure 4 Impact Analysis: Market Drivers
Figure 5 Impact Analysis: Market Restraints
Figure 6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Figure 7 Value Chain Analysis
Continue…
