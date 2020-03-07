Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market 2019 by Top Industries – SPX Cooling Technologies, ENEXIO Management GmbH, Baltimore Aircoil Company

Global Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market Scenario

The global field-erected cooling tower market is projected to have a huge number of developments throughout the forecast period, owing to incessant technological advancements in the energy sector, coupled with growing power demand. The market is likely to have high expansion activities by multinational and well-established firms. Mergers and acquisitions are expected to be seen during the forecast period with several contracts and agreements between top Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies and Government across the globe.

The global field-erected cooling tower market is expected to witness a phenomenal growth during the forecast period. The considerable growth in the power sector with population boom, along with rise in energy demand has propelled the field-erected cooling tower market in various regions. The growth is primarily credited to upgrades in utility infrastructure, growing investments in industrial sector, and related government regulations in various countries, which is likely to continue during the forecast period.

Leading Players:

SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc. (U.S.),

ENEXIO Management GmbH (Germany),

Hamon & Cie (International) SA (Belgium),

Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc. (U.S.),

Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd. (India),

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (U.S.),

Brentwood Industries, Inc. (U.S.),

Delta Cooling Towers P. Ltd. (India),

Evapco, Inc. (U.S.),

International Cooling Tower Inc. (U.S.),

Mesan (U.S.),

Evaptech, Inc. (U.S.),

Composite Cooling Solutions, L.P. (U.S),

Cycro, inc. (U.S.), and

STAR Cooling Towers (U.S.).

Global Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market Segments Analysis

The global field-erected cooling tower market has been segmented based on type, design, end-user, and region.

Global Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market, By Type

Wet

Dry

Hybrid

By Design

Natural Draft

Forced Draft

Induced Draft

Global Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market, By End-User

Power Generation

Petrochemicals & Oil & Gas

Iron & Steel & Metallurgy

Paper Mills

Global Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market, By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global field-erected cooling tower market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the field-erected cooling tower market by its type, by design, by end-user and by region.

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

3.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.5 Segment Rivalry

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

Continue…

List Of Tables

Table 1 Global Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table 2 North America Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 3 Europe Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 5 RoW Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 6 Global Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market By Type , By Regions, 2017-2023

Continue…..

List Of Figures

Figure 1 Research Process Of MRFR

Figure 2 Top Down & Bottom Up Approach

Figure 3 Market Dynamics

Figure 4 Impact Analysis: Market Drivers

Figure 5 Impact Analysis: Market Restraints

Figure 6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 7 Value Chain Analysis

Continue…

