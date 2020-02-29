Fibrosarcoma Market: Hospitals to Gain Maximum Revenue Share

As per the new report by Fact.MR, the global market for fibrosarcoma is likely to witness steady growth between 2017 and 2026. The market is estimated to reach US$ 442.4 million revenue by 2026 end. Owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer, the use of cancer treatment drugs along with the radiotherapy and chemotherapy is witnessing a significant growth. However, increasing use of radiotherapy to treat various cancers is resulting in the fibrosarcoma. This is leading to the growth in the research activities to find out an effective way to treat cancer. Fibrosarcoma is a type of tumor derived from fibrous connective tissue. It originates in fibrous tissue of bone and invades long or flat bones. Currently, there are very few ways to treat fibrosarcoma. However, research is being done to find out the best treatment for fibrosarcoma without any complications. Also, the research is ongoing for the treatment for fibrosarcoma that don’t respond to radiotherapy or chemotherapy. This Fact.MR report analyzes the expansion of global fibrosarcoma market till date, and provides key insights on the growth of the market during the forecast period, 2017-2026

Fibrosarcoma, a rare and highly malignant tumor of mesenchymall cell origin, is located either in deep soft tissue or adjacent bones. There has been several instances of fibrosarcoma occurring inside bones, either as a primary or secondary tumor. According to National Cancer Institute, 5,270 succumbed to soft tissue sarcoma and estimated 12,750 new cases were found in the United States in the first quarter of 2019 alone. The vulnerability with respect to sporadic soft tissue sarcomas is intensified through previous radiation therapy and, by chronic lymphedema when it comes to lymphangiosarcoma.

The diagnosis of fibrosarcomas that occur secondarily in dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans (DFSP) is essential as it may respond to imatinib mesylate therapies. Ergo, all involved specialists thoroughly performs diagnostic procedures.

The main treatment for fibrosarcomas is surgery as the main goal is to take out the tumor and a margin of surrounding normal bone. Given tumor normally comes back in the same place it started, radiation may be used post-surgery. Although fibrosarcomas’ response rate towards radio- and chemotherapy is quite low, they are widely used as neoadjuvant and/or adjuvant tumor treatment. As such, doxorubicin in combination with chemotherapeutic agents have become a principal drug applied to patients.

Different biopsy procedures for soft tissue are conducted through open surgery. A minimal invasive biopsies as compared to open biopsies are preferred as the formal encompass a reduced risk of tumor cell contamination and low rate of perioperative complications. However, due to lack of tissue obtained, minimal invasive procedures such as fine needle aspirations are thought to be inapt diagnostic device.

Fibrosarcoma Market: Overview

The report offers a coherent analysis on the fibrosarcoma market for the forecast period 2018-2026. Further, the report also shed light on dynamics of the market, including drivers, trends, restraints and opportunities. Besides, the report delves into the segmentation of the market which is aimed at providing readers with an in-depth view of the market.

The report on fibrosarcoma delves into supply chain and cost structure to provide a robust view of the fibrosarcoma market. The report also includes disease epidemiology and product lifecycle analysis. Furthermore, PESTLE analysis offers an in-depth view of fibrosarcoma in the global market. The report also includes a comprehensive assessment on the basis of average pricing analysis.

Hospitals to Gain Maximum Revenue Share

Hospitals are likely to witness the highest growth between 2017 and 2026. Hospitals are estimated to gain nearly two-fifth of the revenue share by 2017 end. Hospitals are also estimated to create an incremental opportunity of nearly US$ 100 million between 2017 and 2026. Increasing investment by governments in various countries towards the development of healthcare infrastructure is contributing towards the significant growth of the hospitals with technically advanced treatments.

Fibrosarcoma Market: Competitive Landscape

Leading players being instrumental for the growth of the fibrosarcoma market are assessed and profiled with respect to financial overview, company overview, product offering, strategies, recent development and key differentiators. Furthermore, the report encompasses SWOT analysis to present an overall picture of the competitive landscape of the fibrosarcoma market.

The report offers information on the key companies that are likely to play an active role in the expansion of global fibrosarcoma market through 2026, which include Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited, Celon Laboratories Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Novartis AG, Baxter International Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., and Johnson & Johnson.

