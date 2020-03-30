Fibrocystic Breasts Diagnostics and Treatment Market 2019 Global Market Challenge, Driver, Trends & Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future with their unique quality of simplifying the market research study, announces a deep study report on “Fibrocystic Breasts Diagnostics and Treatment Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” Gives industry size, top players and worldwide demand

More than half of women experience fibrocystic breast changes at some point in their lives. According to the American Cancer Society’s evaluations, there are chances of around 266,120 new cases of breast cancer may be identified only in 2018 and about 40,920 women may die due to breast cancer.

The fibrocystic breast disease, also known as fibrocystic change or fibrocystic breasts, is a non-cancerous condition in which the breasts feel lumpy. The breast lumps are due to fibrocystic changes. These lumps are formed due to the collection of fibrous tissue at an area of the breast. The ligaments and scar tissues are made up of fibrous tissue. the changes in breast tissue due to the fluctuating hormone levels made by the ovaries results in the occurrence of fibrocystic breasts. The changes seem to be troublesome and result in breast swelling and painful breast lumps. It mainly affects women between their 30s and 50s and lingers through their perimenopause and menopause. Presence of fibrocystic breast disease increases the risk of breast cancer.

The global fibrocystic breasts diagnostics and treatment market is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period (2018–2023).

Increase in incidences of breast cancer; especially among women above the age of 35 during menopause (are more susceptible to breast cancer), and growth in awareness regarding breast cancer screening programs drive the market growth. Additionally, the emergence of technologically advanced and minimally invasive breast biopsy devices is expected to provide lucrative opportunities in the untapped market. However, unspecified regulatory issues, infection risks connected with breast biopsy procedures, and ambiguous reimbursement policies are the factors limiting the market growth. Moreover, restrains for the market includes the high cost of the surgical procedure and the risks involved in the procedures are likely to affect the global fibrocystic breasts diagnostics and treatment negatively.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global fibrocystic breast diagnostics and treatment market are Argon Medical Devices, Boston Scientific, CareFusion Corporation (Acquired by Becton, Dickinson and Company), C. R. Bard, Inc, Cook Medical, Devicor Medical Products Inc., Gallini Medical Devices, Hologic, Inc., INRAD, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Bayer AG, Allergan plc.

Regional Analysis

In the fibrocystic breast diagnostics and treatment market, North America is anticipated to account for largest market share due to the early adoption of advanced medical technologies, continuous development by companies operating into cancer diagnostic. Whereas the market share in Asia-Pacific region is also projected to experience growth in the near future due to access to optimal treatment facilities and growing demand for advanced technology, better adoption rate, increasing government initiatives and rising healthcare expenditure.

The European market is expected to hold the second largest market share. The market growth in this region can be attributed to increasing amount of alcohol consumption by women, changes in estrogen levels due to increase in intake of birth control pills and increasing use of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) are boosting the European market.

The market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to account for the smallest share of the global fibrocystic breast diagnostics and treatment market due to an underdeveloped healthcare sector, lack of technical knowledge, and poor medical facilities.

Segmentation

The global fibrocystic breasts diagnostics and treatment market has been segmented into type and end users.

On the basis of type, the market has been classified as diagnosis and treatment. The diagnosis is segmented into mammogram and breast biopsy. The treatment is segmented into medications, fine-needle aspiration, surgical excision, oral contraceptives. The medications are further segmented into acetaminophen, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

On the basis of end users, the market has been classified as hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, specialty clinics, rehab centers, research institutes, and others.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Americas has been further segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada.

The European fibrocystic breasts diagnostics and treatment market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe.

The fibrocystic breasts diagnostics and treatment market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The fibrocystic breasts diagnostics and treatment market in the Middle East and Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

