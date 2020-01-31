Fiberglass Market with Top Countries Data: Analysis By Top Key Players Overview, Growth Opportunities With Forecast To 2023

Report Title: Global & Regional Fiberglass Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report 2018-2023

Fiberglass Market Report provides complete information about manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, and major types as well as applications. Fiberglass Market is segmented based on type, application, and region. The Fiberglass industry report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, product type, and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross, and Gross Margin.

Overview of Fiberglass Market:

The market is mainly driven by factors such as technological advancements, increasing number of percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures, rising burden of CAD, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and rising geriatric population.

The research covers the current market size of the Fiberglass market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

China Jushi Co., Ltd., Owens Corning, PPG Industries, Inc., Taishan Fiberglass Inc., Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC), Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Johns Manville Corp., PFG Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., Asahi Fiberglass Co., Ltd., Knauf Insulation, Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, Certainteed Corporation, Saint-Gobain Adfors, Agy Holding Corp.,….

Get PDF Sample of Report with Your Corporate E-mail @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/11661053

Scope Of The Report:

Fiberglass market size will grow from USD 14.5 Billion in 2018 to USD 21.28 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 6.6%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2019 to 2023.

Major classifications are as follows:

Glass Wool

Direct and Assembled Roving

Yarn

Chopped Strand

Others. Major applications are as follows:

Residential Construction

Non-Residential Construction

Industrial